The National Share Phoebe Bridgers Collaboration “Your Mind Is Not Your Friend”: Stream

From the band's upcoming LP First Two Pages of Frankenstein

The National Phoebe Bridgers Your Mind Is Not Your Friend video
Phoebe Bridgers (photo by Melissa Menzinger), The National (photo by Ben Kaye)
April 12, 2023 | 12:00pm ET

    The National have joined forced with Phoebe Bridgers for “Your Mind Is Not Your Friend” — the latest single off the band’s upcoming album First Two Pages of Frankenstein — along with its accompanying music video.

    The National have crossed creative paths with Bridgers before. In 2019, she joined the band for the live debut of their song “Where Is Her Head,” and she also teamed up with vocalist Matt Berninger for “Walking On a String” from Netflix’s Between Two Ferns: The Movie. But “Your Mind Is Not Your Friend” is somehow the first proper collaboration The National have released with Bridgers.

    The music video is also a fraternal affair, directed by Bridgers’ brother Jackson and starring Berninger’s brother (and frequent National collaborator) Tom. Check it out below.

    “Your Mind Is Not Your Friend” is one of two Bridgers collaborations we’ll hear on First Two Pages of Frankenstein, which also boasts the previously released single “Eucalyptus,” as well as duets with Taylor Swift and Sufjan Stevens. The National will support the new record with a run of 2023 tour dates, while Bridgers will be on a tour of her own with boygenius; grab remaining tickets for The National here and boygenius here via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

