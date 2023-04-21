Menu
The Offspring Announce 15th Anniversary Reissue of Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace

The 2008 LP will be available on vinyl for the first time ever

The Offspring Rise and Fall Reissue
The Offspring
April 21, 2023 | 9:48am ET

    The Offspring have announced a 15th anniversary reissue of their eighth album, Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace, out June 16th via Round Hill Records/UMe.

    The reissue will make the album available on vinyl for the first time. In addition, it will feature a bonus 7″ vinyl with two new live tracks recorded at Hellfest in 2022, re-imagined artwork on the cover and art lithos for each song. A digital reissue of the album will also be released, as well as new animated artwork for streaming services.

    When it was released, Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace landed in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. The album’s best-known single, “You’re Gonna Go Far Kid,” is the band’s No. 1 most streamed track with over 1.9 billion global streams.

    “We are pumped to be putting out the 15th-anniversary special edition of Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace,” stated lead singer Dexter Holland. “We’ve worked with Round Hill to personally put together this re-release that has special art, a re-imagined album cover, and even a bonus 7″ with a couple of live songs from our Hellfest performance in France last year.”

    He continued, “We have always been very proud of this record — it has one of our most well-known songs, ‘You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid’ on it — and we can’t wait to get this special edition out. Enjoy!”

    To pre-order the 15th-anniversary package, go here.

    The Offspring 2023 tour
    The Offspring Announce Summer 2023 US Tour with Simple Plan and Sum 41

    The Offspring recently announced a summer US leg of their “Let The Bad Times Roll Tour,” featuring special guests Sum 41 and Simple Plan. The tour sets off August 1st in Auburn, Washington, and wraps up September 3rd in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Tickets are available here.

    Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace 15th Anniversary Reissue Package:

    The Offspring Rise and Fall Rage and Grace

