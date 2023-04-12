Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Colin Farrell Returns as The Penguin in New Teaser for Spinoff Series: Watch

Limited series tells the origin story of Farrell's character from The Batman

Advertisement
Colin Farrell the penguin spinoff tv series hbo max matt reeves
The Penguin (Max)
April 12, 2023 | 4:01pm ET

    The official first look at the upcoming The Penguin series is finally here, thanks to the newly rechristened Max. It details the origin story of Colin Farrell’s role in The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves. Watch the teaser below.

    Reeves, who directed 2022’s The Batman to critical acclaim, expands on Farrell’s role with an eight-episode spinoff drama. The minute-and-a-half-long in-production teaser opens with the dark moodiness typical of Gotham City, leading into select dramatic scenes between Oswald Cobblepot and other characters.

    “You ask yourself, what kind of life do I want?” Penguin says in the voiceover. “The world isn’t built for guys like us; that’s why we have to take what’s ours.” Later on, he shouts, “”You step out of line even once, I’ll cut you like a goddamn fish.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Showrunner Lauren LeFranc (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) will write the script and executive produce with Reeves, Farrell, Dylan Clark, Bill Carraro, and Craig Zobel, the latter of whom directs the first three episodes. A release date for The Penguin has yet to be revealed, but check back with Consequence for updates on the upcoming DC chapter.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

the sympathizer trailer robert downey jr. park chan-wook

Robert Downey Jr. Plays Multiple Characters in The Sympathizer Trailer: Watch

April 12, 2023

Jai Paul leak 04-13 bait ones album vinyl release

Jai Paul's Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones) Receiving First-Ever Vinyl Release

April 12, 2023

Sparta 2023 tour

Sparta Announce 2023 US Tour Celebrating 20th Anniversary of Wiretap Scars [Updated]

April 12, 2023

sleep token new album

Sleep Token Announce 2023 US Tour

April 12, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger pothole Los Angeles

Arnold Schwarzenegger Terminates Pothole on Neighborhood Street

April 12, 2023

nick carter sexual assault lawsuit backstreet boys legal news

Nick Carter Hit with Second Sexual Assault Lawsuit

April 12, 2023

True Detective: Night Country

In Trailer for True Detective: Night Country, Jodie Foster Investigates a Murder Case Under the Cover of Darkness: Watch

April 12, 2023

a knight of the seven kingdoms: the hedge knight game of thrones prequel hbo

HBO Orders Game of Thrones Prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

April 12, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Colin Farrell Returns as The Penguin in New Teaser for Spinoff Series: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter