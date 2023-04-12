Colin Farrell Returns as The Penguin in New Teaser for Spinoff Series: Watch

The official first look at the upcoming The Penguin series is finally here, thanks to the newly rechristened Max. It details the origin story of Colin Farrell’s role in The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves. Watch the teaser below.

Reeves, who directed 2022’s The Batman to critical acclaim, expands on Farrell’s role with an eight-episode spinoff drama. The minute-and-a-half-long in-production teaser opens with the dark moodiness typical of Gotham City, leading into select dramatic scenes between Oswald Cobblepot and other characters.

“You ask yourself, what kind of life do I want?” Penguin says in the voiceover. “The world isn’t built for guys like us; that’s why we have to take what’s ours.” Later on, he shouts, “”You step out of line even once, I’ll cut you like a goddamn fish.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Showrunner Lauren LeFranc (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) will write the script and executive produce with Reeves, Farrell, Dylan Clark, Bill Carraro, and Craig Zobel, the latter of whom directs the first three episodes. A release date for The Penguin has yet to be revealed, but check back with Consequence for updates on the upcoming DC chapter.