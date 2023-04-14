Menu
The Script Guitarist Mark Sheehan Dead at 46

The Irish musician passed away following a brief illness

Mark Sheehan of The Script
Mark Sheehan of The Script, photo by Carla Speight/Getty Images
April 14, 2023 | 2:58pm ET

    Mark Sheehan, co-founding guitarist of Irish rock band The Script, has died at the age of 46 following a brief illness.

    “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness,” the band announced in a social media post on Friday (April 14th). “The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

    Since their formation in 2001, The Script have released six studio albums, all of which hit No. 1 in their native Ireland. They have five No. 1 albums to their name in the UK, and two top 10 placements in the US — for 2010’s Science & Faith and 2014’s No Sound Without Silence. They also have multiple chart-topping singles, including “For the First Time,” “Hall of Fame,” and “Superheroes.”

     

