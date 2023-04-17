The Consequence Podcast Network is excited to announce the newest edition to our roster of shows: The Spark Parade, debuting Wednesday, April 19th.

Hosted by Adam Unze (The Opus), The Spark Parade explores creativity in all its forms by asking musicians, artists, comedians, and other creators to share the single cultural work that has most inspired them. Whether it’s a song, a movie, a stand-up special, a painting, or a poem, we all have something that sparks a desire to produce our own original works. On The Spark Parade, guests reveal that unique piece of art that ignites within them to fire of creation.

“The Spark Parade gives my guests a chance to break out of the traditional interview structure and have a conversation about the art and culture that’s most important to them” Unze says. “It also allows them to promote their current projects through the lens of their influences and the cultural touchstones that have shaped their life and career.”

Past guests have included the likes of Conor Oberst, Helen Hong, Phoenix’s Thomas Mars, Adrian Younge, Chris Gethard, The Roots’ Captain Kirk Douglas, Zella Day, Frank Turner, and more. With the new season premiering Wednesday, April 19th on the Consequence Podcast Network, listeners can expect insightful discussions with Palehound, Kid Koala, Dream Wife, Bratmobile, Acantha Lang, Michaël Brun, TEKE::TEKE, AJJ, comedian David Gborie, Hal Sparks, Cub Sport, and more.

“Oftentimes, we forget that true artistry actually comes from a spark of inspiration,” says Mijon Zulu, Consequence’s Lead Podcast Producer and Growth Manager. “Now that Spark Parade is joining Consequence, we are so excited to have a podcast that focuses on that magical moment to let us into that process and, hopefully, inspire us all.”

New The Spark Parade episodes will debut every Wednesday on CPN, and you can listen wherever you get your podcasts. In the meantime, you can check out the vast back catalog of interviews, and make sure to like, follow, and subscribe so you’re up to date on all the latest episodes.

The Spark Parade joins The Opus, Kyle Meredith With…, The What Podcast, Stanning BTS, Going There with Dr. Mike, and The Story Behind the Song as the latest addition to the Consequence Podcast Network’s growing roster of podcasts.