The Walkmen Deliver Their First Performance in Nine Years on Colbert: Watch

They dusted off 2004's "The Rat"

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
April 19, 2023 | 10:50am ET

    The Walkmen were the musical guests on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday night, marking their first live performance since 2014. Instead of debuting new music, however, the rock band performed their 2004 classic “The Rat.”

    Personally, if we were scheduling our first concert in nearly a decade, we would not want to do it on television! But The Walkmen, who have a handful of proper reunion shows coming up, made their time away feel insignificant, especially considering it was barely over a month ago when guitarist Paul Maroon tweeted that “The Rat” was “extremely fast and currently [he] cannot play it.”

    All of The Walkmen must’ve really hunkered down and practiced. “The Rat” went off without a hitch on Colbert, with the band playing the breakneck rocker pretty dang close to the studio version’s tempo. All the members looked a little bit overwhelmed, but also stoked to be back; most importantly, they sounded very, very good. Watch The Walkmen make their grand return with “The Rat” on Colbert below.

    The Walkmen begin their reunion tour later this month with a residency at New York’s Webster Hall. They’ll then play shows in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, DC, and more. See the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.

    The Walkmen 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/22 – Westerly, RI @ Westerly Sound at United Theatre
    04/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    04/25 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    04/26 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    04/27 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    04/28 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    05/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    05/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    05/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
    05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
    05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Just Like Heaven Festival
    05/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
    05/17 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    05/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    05/19 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    05/20 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    05/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    05/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    05/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    05/26 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    05/28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
    05/31 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
    06/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Syd For Solen
    08/17 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival
    08/18-20 – Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival
    08/21 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers
    08/23 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
    08/26 – Manchester, UK @ New Century
    08/29 – London, UK @ KOKO
    08/30 – London, UK @ KOKO
    08/31 – London, UK @ KOKO

