The Warning Announce Headlining Spring 2023 US Tour

The Warning have announced the 2023 US “ERROR” tour with support from Plush and Holy Wars.

Dates kick off April 30th in San Diego and run through May 23rd in Philadelphia. The stateside trek is highlighted by a stop at the Welcome to Rockville festival on May 19th in Daytona Beach, Florida.

A fan pre-sale is currently ongoing, while a Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday (April 6th) via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. local time using the code VINYL. General ticket sales begin Friday (April 7th) at 10 a.m. local time. Alternatively, you can look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out concerts via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

The Warning, a trio comprised of three sisters from Mexico, are coming off a banner year that saw them play over 100 shows supporting notable acts such as Foo Fighters, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, and Three Days Grace, in addition to their own headlining dates. So far in 2023, they’ve added Muse and Guns N’ Roses to their support-slot résumé.

Ahead of the upcoming US tour, be sure to revisit our recent video interview with The Warning (watch below). The sisters discussed their 2022 album, Error, and their rise through the hard rock and metal scene, which was spurred by their viral cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” years ago.

Below you can see the full list of The Warning’s 2023 US tour dates. Get tickets here.

The Warning’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Plush and Holy Wars:

04/30 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

05/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

05/03 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

05/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

05/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ U Fest (KUPD)

05/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

05/09 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

05/11 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

05/12 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

05/13 – Woodlands, TX @ Buzzfest (KBUZ)

05/14 – Dallas, TX @ Godsmack (KEGL)

05/16 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

05/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

05/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

05/19 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/21 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

05/22 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

05/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts