Shortly after an AI-generated duet between him and Drake caused an internet tizzy, The Weeknd has recruited his frequent collaborator Future for the very real track “Double Fantasy.” It’s part of the soundtrack to The Weeknd’s new HBO drama series The Idol.

The Weeknd first performed a version of “Double Fantasy” during the first weekend of Coachella, bringing up Metro Boomin’ to presumably perform Future’s parts. Now, you can hear the studio version below.

The Weeknd created The Idol along with Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim. The singer also stars in the series as a nightclub owner and cult leader who pursues a rising pop star named Jocelyn, played by Lily Rose-Depp. Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie Ruby Jane also help round out the stacked cast.

As The Weeknd explained in a recent feature in Interview, the companion soundtrack is inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall, Prince’s Purple Rain, and David Bowie.