Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Weeknd Crashes Metro Boomin’s Coachella Set: Video + Setlist

He even debuted a song from The Idol

Advertisement
the weeknd coachella 2023 metro boomin video setlist
The Weeknd, photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA
April 15, 2023 | 1:34pm ET

Latest Stories

blondie coachella setlist and video watch

Blondie Dazzles Coachella with Help from Nile Rodgers: Video + Setlist

April 15, 2023

disturbed divisive podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Disturbed’s David Draiman on Divorce, Down with the Sickness, and Dueting with Heart’s Ann Wilson

April 15, 2023

Bad Bunny on Coachella

Bad Bunny Makes History at Coachella: Video + Setlist

April 15, 2023

Blink-182 at Coachella

Blink-182 Reunite at Coachella: Video + Setlist

April 14, 2023

Lionel Richie and Katy Perry

King Charles Forced to Book American Artists for Coronation Concert

April 14, 2023

Coachella 2023 livestream

Coachella 2023 Livestream: Schedule, How to Watch & More

April 14, 2023

Mark Sheehan of The Script

The Script Guitarist Mark Sheehan Dead at 46

April 14, 2023

SZA doja cat kill bill song of the week

Song of the Week: SZA Enlists Doja Cat for a Renovated Version of “Kill Bill"

April 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Weeknd Crashes Metro Boomin's Coachella Set: Video + Setlist

Menu Shop Search Newsletter