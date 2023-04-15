The Weeknd Crashes Metro Boomin’s Coachella Set: Video + Setlist

When Metro Boomin closed out the first day of Coachella 2023, The Weeknd showed up at the Sahara Tent to lend a hand on several songs.

The Weeknd first performed his solo songs “Faith,” “Escape from LA,” and “Heartless” before Future joined the artists for “Low Life.” From there, Abel Tesfaye debuted “Double Fantasy,” a song from his upcoming HBO series The Idol. The artists closed the set with “Creepin,” which also featured 21 Savage and Diddy. Check out the star-studded show below.

Apart from a new remix of “Die for You” featuring Ariana Grande, as of late The Weeknd has turned away from music in favor of acting. He’s set to star alongside Jenna Ortega in an as-yet-untitled film, while The Idol — the Sam Levinson-co-created series that’s made headlines for its “trauma porn” storylines — should debut later this year.

So far, Coachella 2023 has brought us captivating performances from Blink-182, Bad Bunny, and Blondie. You can find all of our Coachella 2023 coverage here.

the weeknd performed creepin at coachella pic.twitter.com/0hIFh3kqSO — ela (@dieforyouus) April 15, 2023

The Weeknd Coachella Setlist:

Faith

Escape From LA

Heartless

Low Life (with Future)

Double Fantasy

Creepin (with 21 Savage and Diddy)