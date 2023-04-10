Menu
Roger Daltrey: It’s Become Too Expensive for The Who to Tour America

It sounds like The Song Is Over for US audiences

The Who, photo by Philip Cosores
April 9, 2023 | 8:15pm ET

    The Who frontman Roger Daltrey says the chances of the legendary rock band returning to the United States are “very doubtful” due to increasingly hefty costs and high financial risk.

    In an interview with USA Today promoting the iconic British band’s latest live album, The Who with Orchestra: Live at Wembley, the 79-year-singer revealed that he and fellow founding member Pete Townshend have no plans for another trip across the pond. “I don’t know if we’ll ever come back to tour America,” he shared. “I never say never, but at the moment it’s very doubtful.”

    Though he initially pointed to the group’s limited creative options aside from “an orchestrated Quadrophenia to round out the catalog,” the singer seemed more concerned with the expensive overhead of another tour. “We cannot get insured and most of the big bands doing arena shows, by the time they do their first show and rehearsals and get the staging and crew together, all the buses and hotels, you’re upwards $600,000 to a million in the hole. To earn that back, if you’re doing a 12-show run, you don’t start to earn it back until the seventh or eighth show.”

    “That’s just how the business works,” he concluded. “The trouble now is if you get COVID after the first show, you’ve (lost) that money.”

    The Who are luckily booked through the summer for a European tour, and by Daltrey’s estimate, they’re “playing better than ever” (get tickets here). To get a sense of what the States stand to miss without The Who, check out our recap of the band’s 2022 “The Who Hits Back” North American tour opener in Florida.

    In February, Daltrey gave an update on the long-awaited Keith Moon biopic, revealing that the script was completed and he already had “an actor in mind.”

    Advertisement

    The Who 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/14 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
    06/17 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks, Visarno Arena
    06/20 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne
    06/23 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena
    07/06 – Hull, UK @ Sewell Group Craven Hill Park
    07/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Castle
    07/09 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Castle
    07/12 – London, UK @ The O2
    07/14 – Derby, UK @ The Incora County Ground
    07/16 – Bristol, UK @ The Badminton Estate
    07/19 – Durham, UK @ Seat Unique Riverside
    07/21 – St Helens, UK @ Totally Wicked Stadium
    07/23 – Brighton, UK @ The 1st Central County Ground
    08/28 – Sandringham, UK @ Royal Sandringham Estate, Norfolk

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

