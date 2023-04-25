Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

They Might Be Giants Perform “Brontosaurus” on Kimmel: Watch

In support of their latest album, BOOK

Advertisement
They Might Be Giants on Kimmel
They Might Be Giants on Kimmel (ABC)
April 25, 2023 | 8:38am ET

    They Might Be Giants appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, where they performed “Brontosaurus” from their latest album, BOOK. Watch the replay below.

    Next month, TMBG are set to embark on a sold-out US tour that runs through the middle of July. They’re also set to tour Australia and the UK later in the year. Find tickets to their upcoming shows here.

    TMBG’s John Linnell reveled the origins of “Birdhouse in Your Soul” for a recent episode of The Story Behind the Song. Linnell also spoke to us about BOOK, the band’s creative process, mixing pop with experimentation, and getting back on the road. Revisit the conversation here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    They Might Be Giants 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    05/11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    05/12 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
    05/13 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s FoCo
    05/14 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
    05/16 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
    05/18 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
    05/19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
    05/20 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    05/21 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
    07/08 – Pleasantville, NY @ Pleasantville Music Festival
    07/14 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
    07/15 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
    07/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
    10/05 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli
    10/06 – Sydney, AU @ The Enmore Theatre
    10/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre
    10/08 – Adelaide, AU @ The Gov
    10/11 – Perth, AU @ The Astor Theatre
    11/03 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall
    11/04 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction
    11/05 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
    11/07 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
    11/08 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Boiler Shop
    11/10 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
    11/11 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
    11/14 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
    11/15 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Student’s Union
    11/16 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
    11/17 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol
    11/18 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

    ^ = w/ Sparks

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

adele final carpool karaoke the late late show with james corden

Adele Picks Up James Corden for One Final Carpool Karaoke: Watch

April 24, 2023

boygenius on Kimmel

boygenius Perform "Not Strong Enough" on Kimmel: Watch

April 21, 2023

Gorillaz and Beck on Kimmel

Gorillaz and Beck Perform "Possession Island" on Kimmel: Watch

April 20, 2023

the walkmen late show stephen colbert late night performances indie rock music news the rat watch listen

The Walkmen Deliver Their First Performance in Nine Years on Colbert: Watch

April 19, 2023

BLACKPINK Carpool Karaoke TLC Spice Girls Late Late Show with James Corden

BLACKPINK Cover TLC and Spice Girls on Carpool Karaoke: Watch

April 19, 2023

Dinner Party Jimmy Kimmel Live Insane ant clemons kamasi washington robert glasper terrace martin 9th wonder enigmatic society watch video performance stream

Dinner Party Perform "Insane" with Ant Clemons on Kimmel: Watch

April 18, 2023

Christine and the Queens Colbert "To Be Honest"

Christine and the Queens Performs "To Be Honest" on Colbert: Watch

April 14, 2023

The Hold Steady on Seth Meyers

The Hold Steady Perform "Sideways Skull" on Seth Meyers: Watch

April 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

They Might Be Giants Perform "Brontosaurus" on Kimmel: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter