They Might Be Giants appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, where they performed “Brontosaurus” from their latest album, BOOK. Watch the replay below.

Next month, TMBG are set to embark on a sold-out US tour that runs through the middle of July. They’re also set to tour Australia and the UK later in the year. Find tickets to their upcoming shows here.

TMBG’s John Linnell reveled the origins of “Birdhouse in Your Soul” for a recent episode of The Story Behind the Song. Linnell also spoke to us about BOOK, the band’s creative process, mixing pop with experimentation, and getting back on the road. Revisit the conversation here.

They Might Be Giants 2023 Tour Dates:

05/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

05/11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/12 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

05/13 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s FoCo

05/14 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

05/16 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

05/18 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

05/19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

05/20 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

05/21 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

07/08 – Pleasantville, NY @ Pleasantville Music Festival

07/14 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

07/15 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

07/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

10/05 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli

10/06 – Sydney, AU @ The Enmore Theatre

10/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre

10/08 – Adelaide, AU @ The Gov

10/11 – Perth, AU @ The Astor Theatre

11/03 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall

11/04 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction

11/05 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

11/07 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

11/08 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Boiler Shop

11/10 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

11/11 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

11/14 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

11/15 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Student’s Union

11/16 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

11/17 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

11/18 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

^ = w/ Sparks