They Might Be Giants appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, where they performed “Brontosaurus” from their latest album, BOOK. Watch the replay below.
Next month, TMBG are set to embark on a sold-out US tour that runs through the middle of July. They’re also set to tour Australia and the UK later in the year. Find tickets to their upcoming shows here.
TMBG’s John Linnell reveled the origins of “Birdhouse in Your Soul” for a recent episode of The Story Behind the Song. Linnell also spoke to us about BOOK, the band’s creative process, mixing pop with experimentation, and getting back on the road. Revisit the conversation here.
They Might Be Giants 2023 Tour Dates:
05/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
05/11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/12 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
05/13 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s FoCo
05/14 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
05/16 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
05/18 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
05/19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
05/20 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
05/21 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
07/08 – Pleasantville, NY @ Pleasantville Music Festival
07/14 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
07/15 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
07/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
10/05 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli
10/06 – Sydney, AU @ The Enmore Theatre
10/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre
10/08 – Adelaide, AU @ The Gov
10/11 – Perth, AU @ The Astor Theatre
11/03 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall
11/04 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction
11/05 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
11/07 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
11/08 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Boiler Shop
11/10 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
11/11 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
11/14 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
11/15 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Student’s Union
11/16 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
11/17 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol
11/18 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
^ = w/ Sparks