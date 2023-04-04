This Is the Kit Announces New Album Careful of Your Keepers, Shares “Inside Outside”: Stream

Kate Stables has readied a new This Is the Kit album called Careful of Your Keepers. The LP arrives on June 9th via Rough Trade, and as a preview, new single “Inside Outside” is out now.

Careful of Your Keepers is named after the seventh track on the record, which refers to, as Stables put it in a press release, “The fragility of things. Of situations. Of relationships. Of humans. What we do to look after each other and ourselves. The passing of time and what that does to us, and how we live our lives going forward.”

Stables teamed up with her usual band (bassist/vocalist Rozi Plain, guitarist Neil Smith, and drummer Jamie Whitby-Coles) for the LP, as well as Jesse D. Vernon, who arranged a horn quartet. Super Furry Animals’ Gruff Rhys produced the project, and both Stables and Rhys himself spoke excitedly about the collaboration in a statement.

“I’ve always loved the idea of working with him somehow, and when this album started getting planned, I realized that maybe this was my chance to reach out and see if he was up for working together,” Stables said. “And he was! As if that wasn’t enough, he was also up for doing a bit of singing on the record, which totally blew my mind and made my year. His way with harmony and melody and the tone and quality of his voice is a totally killer combo.”

“They are so ridiculously talented — and every member is a great producer in their own right — so it was just a matter of trying to capture the magic they make when playing live together,” Rhys added. “Their playing is by default so thoughtful and complimentary in terms of respect to each other’s parts and to the integrity of the songs themselves that it creates a beautiful foundation of often cosmic interplay that’s always in aid of Kate’s voice and vision as a songwriter.”

Careful of Your Keepers will be available on standard vinyl, CD, and streaming services, while a dark green vinyl will be for sale at indie record stores and an eco-colored vinyl will be on sale online. Pre-orders for the record are ongoing.

New single “Inside Outside” features quick-picked bass and rattly percussion for a chill, Cat Power-esque moment, but as the song progresses, Vernon’s horn quartet and Whitby-Coles’ drums grow louder, increasing the track’s sense of chaos. Watch the single’s Hannah Owen-directed music video below.

This Is the Kit has a lengthy UK/European tour on the way. The trek begins in May in Portcurno and extends all the way into 2024. Check out her full list of tour dates below. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Careful of Your Keepers follows This Is the Kit’s 2020 album Off Off On. Stables discussed that record on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast, which you can revisit here.

Careful of Your Keepers Artwork:

Careful of Your Keepers Tracklist:

01. Goodbye Bite

02. Inside Outside

03. Take You to Sleep

04. More Change

05. This Is When the Sky Gets Big

06. Scabby Head and Legs

07. Careful of Your Keepers

08. Doomed Or More Doomed

09. Stuck in a Room

10. Dibs



This Is the Kit 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

05/19 — Portcurno, UK @ Minack Theatre, Matinee Show

05/19 — Portcurno, UK @ Minack Theatre, Evening Show

06/16 — Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival

07/16 — Hertfordshire, UK @ Folk By The Oak

07/27 — Warwick, UK @ Warwick Folk Festival

07/29 — North Yorkshire, UK @ Deer Shed Festival

09/20 — Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

09/21 — Amsterdam, NL @ THT/Tolhuistuin

09/22 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

09/23 — Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival

09/24 — Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil

09/26 — Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

09/27 — Leipzig, DE @ Connewitz

09/29 — Munich, DE @ Milla

09/30 — Zürich, CH @ Bogen F

10/01 — Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

10/03 — Lille, FR @ Aeronef

10/05 — Reims, FR @ Cartonnerie

10/06 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo

11/08 — Worthing, UK @ Assembly Hall

11/09 — Cambridge, UK @ Junction

11/10 — Reading, UK @ St. Laurence Church

11/11 — Cardiff, UK @ Tram Shed

11/12 — Birmingham, UK @ Glee Club

11/14 — Bangor, UK @ Neuadd Ogwen

11/16 — Cork, IRE @ Cyprus Avenue

11/17 — Galway, IRE @ Roisin Dubh

11/18 — Dublin, IRE @ National Concert Hall

11/19 –Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

11/21 — Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall

11/22 — Gateshead, UK @ Sage

11/23 — Leeds, UK @ Irish Centre

11/24 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

11/25 — London, UK @ Barbican

02/03 — Bristol UK @ Bristol Beacon