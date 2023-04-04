Menu
This Is the Kit Announces New Album Careful of Your Keepers, Shares “Inside Outside”: Stream

Arriving on June 9th

This Is The Kit New Album Careful of Your Keepers New Single Inside Outside Stream
This Is the Kit, photo by Cedric Oberlin
April 4, 2023 | 9:16am ET

    Kate Stables has readied a new This Is the Kit album called Careful of Your Keepers. The LP arrives on June 9th via Rough Trade, and as a preview, new single “Inside Outside” is out now.

    Careful of Your Keepers is named after the seventh track on the record, which refers to, as Stables put it in a press release, “The fragility of things. Of situations. Of relationships. Of humans. What we do to look after each other and ourselves. The passing of time and what that does to us, and how we live our lives going forward.”

    Stables teamed up with her usual band (bassist/vocalist Rozi Plain, guitarist Neil Smith, and drummer Jamie Whitby-Coles) for the LP, as well as Jesse D. Vernon, who arranged a horn quartet. Super Furry Animals’ Gruff Rhys produced the project, and both Stables and Rhys himself spoke excitedly about the collaboration in a statement.

    “I’ve always loved the idea of working with him somehow, and when this album started getting planned, I realized that maybe this was my chance to reach out and see if he was up for working together,” Stables said. “And he was! As if that wasn’t enough, he was also up for doing a bit of singing on the record, which totally blew my mind and made my year. His way with harmony and melody and the tone and quality of his voice is a totally killer combo.”

    “They are so ridiculously talented — and every member is a great producer in their own right — so it was just a matter of trying to capture the magic they make when playing live together,” Rhys added. “Their playing is by default so thoughtful and complimentary in terms of respect to each other’s parts and to the integrity of the songs themselves that it creates a beautiful foundation of often cosmic interplay that’s always in aid of Kate’s voice and vision as a songwriter.”

    Careful of Your Keepers will be available on standard vinyl, CD, and streaming services, while a dark green vinyl will be for sale at indie record stores and an eco-colored vinyl will be on sale online. Pre-orders for the record are ongoing.

    New single “Inside Outside” features quick-picked bass and rattly percussion for a chill, Cat Power-esque moment, but as the song progresses, Vernon’s horn quartet and Whitby-Coles’ drums grow louder, increasing the track’s sense of chaos. Watch the single’s Hannah Owen-directed music video below.

    This Is the Kit has a lengthy UK/European tour on the way. The trek begins in May in Portcurno and extends all the way into 2024. Check out her full list of tour dates below. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

    Careful of Your Keepers follows This Is the Kit’s 2020 album Off Off OnStables discussed that record on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast, which you can revisit here.

    Careful of Your Keepers Artwork:

    This Is the Kit Careful of Your Keepers album artwork

    Careful of Your Keepers Tracklist:
    01. Goodbye Bite
    02. Inside Outside
    03. Take You to Sleep
    04. More Change
    05. This Is When the Sky Gets Big
    06. Scabby Head and Legs
    07. Careful of Your Keepers
    08. Doomed Or More Doomed
    09. Stuck in a Room
    10. Dibs

    This Is the Kit 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
    05/19 — Portcurno, UK @ Minack Theatre, Matinee Show
    05/19 — Portcurno, UK @ Minack Theatre, Evening Show
    06/16 — Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival
    07/16 — Hertfordshire, UK @ Folk By The Oak
    07/27 — Warwick, UK @ Warwick Folk Festival
    07/29 — North Yorkshire, UK @ Deer Shed Festival
    09/20 — Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
    09/21 — Amsterdam, NL @ THT/Tolhuistuin
    09/22 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
    09/23 — Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival
    09/24 — Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil
    09/26 — Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
    09/27 — Leipzig, DE @ Connewitz
    09/29 — Munich, DE @ Milla
    09/30 — Zürich, CH @ Bogen F
    10/01 — Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
    10/03 — Lille, FR @ Aeronef
    10/05 — Reims, FR @ Cartonnerie
    10/06 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo
    11/08 — Worthing, UK @ Assembly Hall
    11/09 — Cambridge, UK @ Junction
    11/10 — Reading, UK @ St. Laurence Church
    11/11 — Cardiff, UK @ Tram Shed
    11/12 — Birmingham, UK @ Glee Club
    11/14 — Bangor, UK @ Neuadd Ogwen
    11/16 — Cork, IRE @ Cyprus Avenue
    11/17 — Galway, IRE @ Roisin Dubh
    11/18 — Dublin, IRE @ National Concert Hall
    11/19 –Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
    11/21 — Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall
    11/22 — Gateshead, UK @ Sage
    11/23 — Leeds, UK @ Irish Centre
    11/24 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
    11/25 — London, UK @ Barbican
    02/03 — Bristol UK @ Bristol Beacon

