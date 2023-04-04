Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Thomas Bangalter Explains Why Daft Punk Broke Up

"The last thing I would want to be, in the world we live in, in 2023, is a robot"

Advertisement
Daft Punk
Daft Punk, photo by Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
April 4, 2023 | 8:03am ET

    Daft Punk officially split two years ago, but until now the band members — err robots, have remained mum on the reason for their breakup. Co-founder Thomas Bangalter has now shed some light on the decision in an interview with BBC, revealing that he became increasingly uncomfortable with the convergence of music and technology.

    “[Daft Punk] was an exploration, I would say, starting with the machines and going away from them. I love technology as a tool [but] I’m somehow terrified of the nature of the relationship between the machines and ourselves,” Bangalter explained.

    “We tried to use these machines to express something extremely moving that a machine cannot feel, but a human can. We were always on the side of humanity and not on the side of technology,” he added.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    But with the rise of artificial intelligence and algorithmic technologies, Bangalter said, “the last thing I would want to be, in the world we live in, in 2023, is a robot.”

    Daft Punk recently announced a deluxe reissue of their final album, Random Access Memories, which features a demo recording of Bangalter workshopping the song “Fragments of Time” with producer Todd Edwards. Bangalter told the BBC that such a recording could only be shared now that Daft Punk is no more.

    “Daft Punk was a project that blurred the line between reality and fiction with these robot characters. It was a very important point for me and [co-founder] Guy-Man[uel] to not spoil the narrative while it was happening,” Bangalter explained. “Now the story has ended, it felt interesting to reveal part of the creative process that is very much human-based and not algorithmic of any sort.”

    Advertisement

    On April 7th, Bangalter will release his new solo orchestral album Mythologies.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

lucinda williams stories from a rock n roll heart album new york comeback bruce springsteen song stream

Lucinda Williams Makes Her "New York Comeback" with Bruce Springsteen: Stream

April 4, 2023

the warning 2023 tour

The Warning Announce Headlining Spring 2023 US Tour

April 4, 2023

CHVRCHES Jimmy Fallon The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

CHVRCHES Play Their New Single “Over” on Fallon: Watch

April 4, 2023

suga bts agust d new album everything we know

Everything We Know About SUGA's New Agust D Album D-DAY (So Far)

April 4, 2023

Jonas Brothers to play Yankee Stadium

Jonas Brothers to Perform Five Albums in One Night at Yankee Stadium

April 4, 2023

tecate pa'l norte 2023 photo gallery billie eilish the killers modest mouse george ortiz

Billie Eilish, The Killers, Modest Mouse, The 1975, More Rock Tecate Pa'l Norte 2023: Photo Gallery

April 4, 2023

taylor swift broom cart the eras tour arlington

Yes, Taylor Swift Does Hide Inside of a Broom Cart to Get to Stage

April 4, 2023

metallica 72 seasons unboxing

James Hetfield Unboxes Metallica's 72 Seasons on Vinyl, CD, and Cassette, Reveals Track Lengths

April 4, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Thomas Bangalter Explains Why Daft Punk Broke Up

Menu Shop Search Newsletter