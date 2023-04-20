Three Days Grace Reunite Onstage with Original Singer Adam Gontier for Two Songs: Watch

Singer Adam Gontier joined his former band Three Days Grace onstage in Huntsville, Alabama, on Wednesday night (April 19) to rock two songs from their 2006 album, One-X.

It’s been 10 years since Gontier parted ways with Three Days Grace. He went on to front the rock band Saint Asonia, and more recently started a brand-new project called Diviidedby. Three Days Grace have continued on with bassist Brad Walst’s brother Matt taking over lead vocals for the past decade, churning out several more hits on rock radio along the away.

At the Huntsville gig, Gontier surprised fans by entering the stage for the final two songs of Three Days Grace’s set, after being introduced by the band’s aforementioned current singer, Matt Walst. The two singers shared vocal duties on “Riot” and “Never Too Late.”

Three Days Grace were at the Probst Arena at the Von Braun Center serving as support on Shinedown’s current headlining run. “Soooo we did a thing,” Three Days Grace wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the band with Gontier.

Last year, Gontier was asked by Rock Feed about a potential reunion with Three Days Grace, responding, “We haven’t really talked about doing anything — not yet anyway — but I feel like something like that is most likely down the road at some point.”

Three Days Grace will stay on the road in support of their 2022 album Explosions with Shinedown and From Ashes to New through the end of May. Tickets for the upcoming shows are available here.

Watch Adam Gontier join his old band Three Days Grace for two songs in the clips below.