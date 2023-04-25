Menu
Thundercat Teams with Tame Impala for New Song "No More Lies": Stream

Thundercat's first song since 2020's It Is What It Is

thundercat tame impala new song no more lies stream
Tame Impala and Thundercat, photo courtesy of artists
April 25, 2023 | 12:02pm ET

    In what’s destined to be the next viral TikTok audio, Thundercat and Tame Impala have teamed up for a collaborative new song called “No More Lies.” Check it out below.

    Marking Thundercat’s first release since 2020’s It Is What It Is“No More Lies” pairs Stephen Bruner’s classic slip-n-slide bass with Kevin Parker’s lush instrumentation as the two sing about the end of a relationship. “It’s not your fault, I’m just kind of ass,” Thundercat croons, before Tame Impala adds, “I’ll just be on my own.”

    “I’ve wanted to work with Kevin since the very first Tame Impala album,” Thundercat said in a statement. “I feel that I knew that us working together would be special. I’ve been excited about this song for a long time and hope to create more with Kevin in the future.”

    Thundercat last appeared on Gorillaz’s track “Cracker Island” and covered Ryuichi Sakamoto’s “Thousand Knives,” while Tame Impala released the song “Wings of Time.” Trooper that he is, Parker even performed in Mexico City last month despite having a fractured hip.

    The single arrives ahead of Thundercat’s latest run of tour dates alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Strokes, as well as shows in Australia, Asia, and Europe. Tickets are on sale via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

