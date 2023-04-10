Menu
Streaming Service Thunderflix Launches: “Imagine a Netflix, But All Metal”

The streaming app promises heavy metal content for $6.66 a month

thunderflix
Thunderflix, via Atom Splitter PR
April 10, 2023 | 11:38am ET

    A streaming service called Thunderflix has just launched, promising heavy metal content for the appropriate price of $6.66 a month.

    “Imagine a Netflix, but all metal,” remarked creator Samuel Douek, who conceived the idea for the streaming platform out of the “inability to find high-quality, heavy metal to entertain himself as a lifelong music fan.”

    The service is available now at the aforementioned monthly price or yearly ($66.60) and grants streaming access to documentaries, films, interviews, live concerts, and behind-the-scenes footage via compatible devices (iPhone, AppleTV, Android, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, as of this posting).

    According to the press release, the Thunderflix library already includes content featuring some of metal and hard rock’s biggest names including Iron Maiden, Alice Cooper, Rage Against the Machine, Black Sabbath, Aerosmith, and more. Likewise, cult black metal act Watain are also mentioned, hinting that the service also intends to cater to the underground.

    Douek plans for Thunderflix “to be the main library of official concerts and films that have come out in the last 30-plus years,” including “concerts that only existed on VHS or DVD, even those DVDs we got on the limited edition digipaks with bonus concerts or making ofs.” Also, no sub-genre is off limits.

    “From death metal to speed to black to thrash and power and folk … it’s important people know, Thunderflix is made by metalheads for metalheads,” declared Douek. “We’re not a big corporation, we’re metalheads that want to enjoy our concerts and documentaries! We want to pay artists and labels their fair amount. And we want everyone to enjoy it!”

    Head to the Thunderflix website to start a free trial and browse the current content.

