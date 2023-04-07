Menu
Timothée Chalamet to Do His Own Singing in Bob Dylan Biopic

Get ready for his best Bob Dylan croak

timothée chalamet bob dylan biopic singing
Timothée Chalamet (photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images) and Bob Dylan (photo courtesy of Sony Music)
April 7, 2023 | 5:58pm ET

    Get ready for Timothée Chalamet to do his best Bob Dylan croak, because director James Mangold has confirmed to Collider that the actor will be doing his own singing in an upcoming biopic about the legendary singer-songwriter.

    Mangold spoke to Collider at Star Wars Celebration Europe in London, where he also shared the currently untitled biopic will likely start filming in “August of this year.” The movie will center around a “young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with $2 in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation in three years.” In addition, Woody Guthrie, Pete Seger, and Joan Baez “all have a role to play” in the film.

    Watch Mangold’s interview with Collider below.

    Mangold is coming off the completion of  Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but he has plenty of other projects in the pipeline. Not only is the director helming a new Star Wars film, but he will also be penning a DC Swamp Thing movie.

    Meanwhile, Chalamet most recently appeared in Bones and All last year. He has two movies in post-production: Dune: Part Two and Wonka. The former will be released in theaters on November 3rd, with the latter arriving on December 15th.

