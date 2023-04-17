What do Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet and almost-billionaire makeup mogul Kylie Jenner have in common? Who knows, but they’re dating, so there must be something.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the two stars — who have yet to be seen in public together — are still in the early stages of a relationship. “They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” a source said.

The pairing comes after Jenner and Travis Scott, her longtime boyfriend and father of her two children, confirmed they were on a “break.” “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships,” the source said of her time with Chalamet. “It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

It’s easy to question Chalamet and Jenner’s compatibility; Chalamet collaborates with celebrated directors like Luca Guadagnino, stars in sci-fi epics, and is trusted to portray musical legends in biopics, and Jenner hails from a family that capitalizes on unattainable beauty standards.

When you really look at it, however, they’re not all that different: Chalamet, 27, became a meme with his earnest proclamation that “societal collapse is in the air,” and Jenner, 25, used her platform to inspire 50,000 people to register to vote in the 2020 election. Maybe these crazy kids will make it after all!