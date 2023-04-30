Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Tobi Bamtefa joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the latest season of Mayor of Kingstown, in which he stars as Deverin “Bunny” Washington.

Advertisement

Related Video

The British-Nigerian actor talks about what it takes to play the character, the opportunity to say big things with the show (especially when it comes to the prison system), and why it became so important to take care of his own mental health. Bamtefa also discusses coming up as a spoken word artist known as Bam Bam The Poet, listening to Jeremy Renner’s music, and what he’s learned from the seasoned actor.

“I remember in Season 1, I did ask Jeremy, I asked him what his process was,” he explains. “He said it quite bluntly: I focus on the truth of the scene. And I took that to heart; I took that and ran with it.”

Listen to Tobi Bamtefa talk Mayor of Kingstown and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.