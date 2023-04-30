Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Tobi Bamtefa on Mayor of Kingstown, the US Prison System, and Jeremy Renner

The British-Nigerian actor takes us into Season 2 of the Paramount+ series

Advertisement
Tobi Bamtefa mayor of kingstown podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Tobi Bamtefa, photo by Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+
Consequence Staff
April 30, 2023 | 8:15am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Tobi Bamtefa joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the latest season of Mayor of Kingstown, in which he stars as Deverin “Bunny” Washington.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The British-Nigerian actor talks about what it takes to play the character, the opportunity to say big things with the show (especially when it comes to the prison system), and why it became so important to take care of his own mental health. Bamtefa also discusses coming up as a spoken word artist known as Bam Bam The Poet, listening to Jeremy Renner’s music, and what he’s learned from the seasoned actor.

    “I remember in Season 1, I did ask Jeremy, I asked him what his process was,” he explains. “He said it quite bluntly: I focus on the truth of the scene. And I took that to heart; I took that and ran with it.”

    Listen to Tobi Bamtefa talk Mayor of Kingstown and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

    Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Susanna Hoffs the deep end podcast interview Kyle Meredith

The Bangles' Susanna Hoffs on Covering Billie Eilish and Jason Schwartzman, and Her New Book's Film Adaptation

April 28, 2023

Bowen Yang Nora from Queens Teresa Hsiao podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Bowen Yang and Teresa Hsiao on Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, Legal Weed, and Michael Bolton

April 26, 2023

Jax Cinderella Snapped podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Jax on "Cinderella Snapped" and Upcoming Tour with Big Time Rush and MAX

April 24, 2023

Aisha Tyler Laura Dave and Josh Singer the last thing he told me interview podcast Kyle Meredith

Aisha Tyler, Laura Dave, and Josh Singer on Apple TV+’s The Last Thing He Told Me

April 22, 2023

Loren Gray guilty podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Loren Gray on Taking Her Image Back and Being a Taylor Swift Superfan

April 21, 2023

Suki Waterhouse Daisy Jones & The Six podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Suki Waterhouse on the Possibility of a Daisy Jones & The Six Tour, Season 2

April 19, 2023

Tamara Taylor snowfall podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Tamara Taylor on Snowfall’s Conclusion, Her Favorite Graphic Novels, and the Best ‘80s Music

April 17, 2023

disturbed divisive podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Disturbed’s David Draiman on Divorce, Down with the Sickness, and Dueting with Heart’s Ann Wilson

April 15, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tobi Bamtefa on Mayor of Kingstown, the US Prison System, and Jeremy Renner

Menu Shop Search Newsletter