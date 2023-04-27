Menu
Shake the Room: Tony Shhnow Talks Stepping “Outside of the Box” on New Album Love Streak

An innovator of plugg music talks expanding his sound with more R&B raps

Tony Shhnow, photo by Jamaree Woods
April 27, 2023 | 12:00pm ET

    Shake the Room is a series in which we highlight rising rappers you need to know. For the latest edition, we spoke to Atlanta rapper Tony Shhnow ahead of his new album, Love Streak.

    Tony Shhnow, a pioneer of the trap offshoot plugg music, has been flooding the streets with a torrid run of projects over the past several years filled with motivational rhymes over atmospheric beats. After expanding his repertoire with a more polished sound on last year’s Reflexions and following up with the back-to-basics mixtape Plugg Motivation, Shhnow has stepped all the way outside of the box with his new project, Love Streak.

    By rapping over R&B-influenced beats sampling the likes of Solange and SWV, the Consequence Artist to Watch alum aims to fill a void he sees in the current rap game. “I remember back in the ’90s or the 2000s it’ll be an R&B group but they always had a rapper,” he tells Consequence. “I’m trying to be that rapper, but I’m trying to be mainstream as that rapper.”

    Finding inspiration in Black love movies like Poetic Justice and How to Be a Player, Shhnow tells a “2022 or 2023 toxic love story” of his own during the course of Love Streak. “It goes in from me courting a girl, goes into me telling her she’s pretty and [then at] a party, telling her ‘don’t be afraid of her feelings’ type shit,” he explains. “And then it goes into us being in like with each other, almost love, and then we have our first fight. Then it goes into battling between do I love you or do I hate you?”

    One of Shhnow’s supporting players on Love Streak is Virginia singer DRAM of “Broccoli” fame, whose appearance on “Reminisce” came together after introducing himself as a fan of the 2022 loosie “REAL RUNTZ” at a club in Atlanta owned by producer Sonny Digital.

    “[DRAM] started singing ‘Real Runtz’ to me,” Shhnow remembers. “He’s like, ‘Yeah dog, I’m a big fan.’ I said, ‘Get the fuck outta here.’ He said, ‘Deadass, bro,’ [and] he gave me his number. He said he wanted to link up. I said, ‘Shit I got a studio, pull-up tomorrow. I’m looking for a singer.'”

    Love Streak is out this Friday, April 28th. Listen to an advance stream and read the full interview below.

     

