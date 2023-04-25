Where do you go after Enema of the State? Blink-182’s Travis Barker has partnered with canned water company Liquid Death to sell actual enemas.

Shockingly, Barker’s Liquid Death Enema of the State Collectible Enema Kit is the first-ever celebrity-endorsed luxury enema kit. For the low-low price of $182, you can flush your bowels with the gnarliest can of water around, signed by Mr. Kourtney Kardashian himself.

In a video, Barker advertises the Enema of the State kit as the reason behind all of his success. “What’s my secret?” he asks. “How did I marry the woman of my dreams? How have I had such a successful career in music? I use Liquid Death mountain water. In my asshole.”

Over inspiring acoustic guitar, the drummer and other “real-life” testimonials explain all the good that’s come from the enema, only for a voiceover to clarify, “The Enema of the State Collectible Enema Kit is not intended for use as a real medical device” and should never be placed “in or near your butthole.” Bummer!

Barker joins the likes of Bert Kreischer, Wiz Khalifa, and Martha Stewart in promoting Liquid Death, the Austrian-based company that makes non-alcoholic drinking cool with its metal-font logo adorning a tallboy can. Buy your own enema kit here, and check out the video of Barker promoting the product below.

Although they recently played Coachella, the newly reunited Blink-182 will officially begin their reunion tour next month after postponing their first dates when Barker injured his finger. Find tickets to a show near you via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.