HBO Max — err, Max — has revealed the first teaser trailer for True Detective: Night Country, the fourth installment in the True Detective franchise.

Jodie Foster top lines the series as Detective Liz Danvers, who along with partner Evangeline Navarro (played by Kali Reis) investigate the whereabouts of eight men who work at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station and vanish without a trace.

Along with Foster and Reis, the cast includes Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Anna Lambe, and Joel D. Montgrand with Christopher Eccleston, and John Hawkes.

Night Country marks a bit of a shake up for True Detective. Creator and showrunner Nic Pizzolatto exited the series following Season 3, leaving Barry Jenkins to serve as executive producer and Issa Lopez and Alan Page Arriaga to co-write the scripts. Lopez, Arriaga, and Foster will also executive produce the series, while Mari Jo Winkler and original True Detective stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson maintain executive production roles as well.

True Detective began in 2014 and saw McConaughey and Harrelson portray Louisiana state police. The next year, Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Kelly Reilly, and Vince Vaughn took the series to California. Mahershala Ali last starred as Arkansas detective Wayne Hays in True Detective Season 3, which premiered back in 2019. Meanwhile, it’s been a while since Foster graced the small screen, but she’s, of course, no stranger to investigating crimes.