Twilight TV Series in the Works

With author Stephenie Meyer expected to be involved

twilight tv adaptation stephenie meyer book series lionsgate
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (Summit Entertainment)
April 19, 2023 | 1:41pm ET

    Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight book series is being developed into a TV show, as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

    In the early development stages via Lionsgate Television, the series doesn’t have a writer yet nor does it have a network or streaming home. However, Meyer is expected to be involved with the adaptation.

    Wyck Godfrey, who produced The Twilight Saga film series, is attached to executive produce the show alongside former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig, who purchased the rights to the book series during his tenure at Summit Entertainment.

    The Twilight Saga franchise grossed $3.4 billion worldwide across five installments: 2008’s Twilight, 2009’s The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2010’s The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2011’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, and 2012’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2. It launched the careers of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner to varying degrees of success.

    In 2017, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said “there are a lot more stories to be told” within the franchise doing a Wall Street earnings call. We’ll see what those stories will entail when details about the series roll out.

    Twilight isn’t the only book series to get an upcoming TV adaptation. Last week, Max officially announced there is a seven-season show based on J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books in development.

