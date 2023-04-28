Anthony Mackie Skids into Action in Twisted Metal TV Series Teaser: Watch

Peacock’s Twisted Metal TV series will be skidding into the summer as it was revealed in its first teaser trailer that the video game adaptation’s release date is July 27th.

The brief visual begins with star Anthony Mackie behind the wheel of a ragged, gun-rigged sports car emblazoned with a “got milk?” bumper sticker befitting his previously-revealed milkman character, John Doe. He selects a “Road Mix” CD that syncs up to Len’s “Steal My Sunshine” and looks to the camera to say, “Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines,” before barreling into the engulfed, dystopian landscape of “Lost Vegas.”

The preview for the live-action comedy show also offers a glimpse of the game’s most recognizable player, the psychotic clown Sweet Tooth, in its closing moments. Creepy nursery rhyme music fades in as the camera swings to the back of a blood-splattered ice cream truck, where the villain, as voiced by Will Arnett and physically portrayed by AEW wrestler Joe Seanoa, unleashes one seriously unsettling cackle. Watch the teaser below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Twisted Metal also stars Stephanie Beatriz and Thomas Haden Church, and features guest spots from Neve Campbell, Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans, and Lou Beatty Jr. Cobra Kai’s Michael Jonathan Smith served as showrunner and screenwriter, while Mackie, Arnett, and Deadpool’s Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are among the project’s executive producers.

The first season will consist of ten 30-minute episodes that will debut altogether on July 27th via Peacock.