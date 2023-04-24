Menu
U2 Confirm Dates for “Achtung Baby Live” Residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas

Taking place at Las Vegas' brand new $1.8 billion, 20,000-seat performance venue

U2, photo by Helena Christensen
April 24, 2023 | 10:23am ET

    U2 have confirmed the initial dates for their upcoming residency at the brand new Sphere in Las Vegas.

    The run of shows, titled “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere,” will take place beginning Friday, September 29th, 2023. Additional shows will follow on September 30th, October 5th, October 7th, and October 8th.

    The dates mark U2’s first confirmed live performances in four years. Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. will not be participating in these shows as he takes time off to undergo and recuperate from surgery. In his place, Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton will be joined by drummer Bram van den Berg.

    A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is now ongoing through Wednesday, April 26th. The Verified Fan pre-sale will commence on Thursday, April 27th, followed by a general on-sale on Friday, April 28th via Ticketmaster. All-in tickets start at $140, and 60% of all seats will be priced under $300.  In an effort to minimize resale and keep ticket prices low, GA floor tickets for will not be transferrable.

    The Sphere is a brand new $1.8 billion, 20,000-seat performance venue housed near The Venetian on the Vegas strip. It boasts 580,000 square feet of LED paneling, 170,000 ultra-directional speakers that utilize beamforming technology to deliver targeted audio to every seat in the venue, and a haptic flooring system, among many other high-tech features.

    “U2 hasn’t played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again. And what a unique stage they’re building for us out there in the desert… We’re the right band, ACHTUNG BABY the right album, and Sphere the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level,” the band said in a statement. “That’s what U2’s been trying to do all along with our satellite stages and video installations, most memorably on the ‘ZOO TV Tour’, which ended in Tokyo 30 years ago this Fall.”

    U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere Dates:

    09/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    09/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    10/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

