Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans and Better Lovers Announce 2023 North American Tour

The four bands will hit the road together from mid July through mid August

Advertisement
Underoath The Ghost Inside We Came As Romans Better Lovers tour
Left: Underoath (photo by Jon Hadusek); Right (top to bottom): The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, Better Lovers
April 17, 2023 | 6:22pm ET

    Underoath and The Ghost Inside have announced a co-headlining Summer 2023 North American tour. We Came As Romans and the just-formed supergroup Better Lovers will support the trek.

    After Underoath and The Ghost Inside play the Inkcarceration festival on July 15th, the tour will properly kick off on July 16th in Chicago. The month-long run wraps up August 19th in Santa Ana, California.

    An artist pre-sale has already begun via Ticketmaster using the code LETGO. A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday (April 20th) using the code VINYL, while a general sale starts Friday (April 21st). Fans can also look for deals or find tickets to sold-out show via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Underoath took to Facebook, stating, “First ever co-headlining tour and woooow 😳. We’ve never toured with TGI before. We’ve never toured with WCAR before. NOBODY’s ever toured with Better Lovers before. This summer is going to be absolute insanity.”

    Better Lovers, as reported earlier today, feature former Every Time I Die members Jordan Buckley, Clayton “Goose” Holyoak, and Stephen Micciche, alongside Fit for an Autposy guitarist Will Putney and former Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato.

    Better Lovers debut single
     Editor's Pick
    Better Lovers (Dillinger Escape Plan, Every Time I Die) Unveil Debut Single “30 Under 13”: Stream

    Meanwhile, Underoath recently announced that longtime guitarist James Smith is no longer in the band.

    Advertisement

    “As some of you have noticed, James was not on the Blind Obedience tour and we want to clarify that we have officially decided to part ways,” Underoath posted on Twitter. “We care for James, we want the best for him, and that will never change. There were differences we hoped we’d be able to work through that unfortunately we realized weren’t able to be.”

    View the full list of summer tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

    Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans and Better Lovers 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/15 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival %
    07/16 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
    07/17 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
    07/19 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
    07/21 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
    07/22 – Syracuse, NY @ Sharkey’s Summer Stage
    07/23 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Park
    07/24 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
    07/27 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage
    07/28 – Coney Island, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater
    07/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
    07/30 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium Outdoors
    08/01 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues
    08/03 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
    08/04 – Boca Raton, FL @ Sunset Cove Amphitheatre
    08/05 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheater
    08/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
    08/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
    08/10 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
    08/11 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Point
    08/12 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory In Deep Ellum
    08/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel *
    08/15 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater *
    08/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *
    08/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Festival Grounds *

    % = no We Came As Romans or Better Lovers
    * = no Better Lovers

Latest Stories

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour Tickets dates 2022

How to Get Tickets to "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour"

April 17, 2023

Sting tickets 2023 my songs world tour the police onsale presale live

How to Get Tickets to Sting's 2023 Tour

April 17, 2023

Jai Paul live in 2023

Jai Paul Announces New Shows in New York and London

April 17, 2023

Sting 2023 north american tour dates my songs world onsale presale code joe sumner live

Sting Unveils North American Dates for 2023 World Tour

April 17, 2023

Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu Announces US Tour with Yasiin Bey

April 17, 2023

BLACKPINK at Coachella

BLACKPINK Announce New US Stadium Shows

April 16, 2023

Volbeat Halestorm tour

Volbeat and Halestorm Team Up for Summer 2023 North American Tour

April 14, 2023

poison ruin harvest album stream

Poison Ruïn Unleash New Album Härvest: Stream

April 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans and Better Lovers Announce 2023 North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter