Underoath and The Ghost Inside have announced a co-headlining Summer 2023 North American tour. We Came As Romans and the just-formed supergroup Better Lovers will support the trek.

After Underoath and The Ghost Inside play the Inkcarceration festival on July 15th, the tour will properly kick off on July 16th in Chicago. The month-long run wraps up August 19th in Santa Ana, California.

An artist pre-sale has already begun via Ticketmaster using the code LETGO. A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday (April 20th) using the code VINYL, while a general sale starts Friday (April 21st). Fans can also look for deals or find tickets to sold-out show via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Advertisement

Related Video

Underoath took to Facebook, stating, “First ever co-headlining tour and woooow 😳. We’ve never toured with TGI before. We’ve never toured with WCAR before. NOBODY’s ever toured with Better Lovers before. This summer is going to be absolute insanity.”

Better Lovers, as reported earlier today, feature former Every Time I Die members Jordan Buckley, Clayton “Goose” Holyoak, and Stephen Micciche, alongside Fit for an Autposy guitarist Will Putney and former Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato.

Meanwhile, Underoath recently announced that longtime guitarist James Smith is no longer in the band.

Advertisement

“As some of you have noticed, James was not on the Blind Obedience tour and we want to clarify that we have officially decided to part ways,” Underoath posted on Twitter. “We care for James, we want the best for him, and that will never change. There were differences we hoped we’d be able to work through that unfortunately we realized weren’t able to be.”

View the full list of summer tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans and Better Lovers 2023 Tour Dates:

07/15 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival %

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

07/17 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

07/19 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

07/21 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

07/22 – Syracuse, NY @ Sharkey’s Summer Stage

07/23 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Park

07/24 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

07/27 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage

07/28 – Coney Island, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater

07/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

07/30 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium Outdoors

08/01 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues

08/03 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

08/04 – Boca Raton, FL @ Sunset Cove Amphitheatre

08/05 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheater

08/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

08/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

08/10 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

08/11 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Point

08/12 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory In Deep Ellum

08/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel *

08/15 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater *

08/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *

08/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Festival Grounds *

% = no We Came As Romans or Better Lovers

* = no Better Lovers