Actress Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring, Up in the Air) Covers Slipknot’s “Duality”: Watch

The movie star delivered the scorching performance as part of a Rock Academy show in upstate New York

Vera Farmiga sings Slipknot
Vera Farmiga in The Conjuring 2 (via Warner Bros. Pictures) and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor (via YouTube)
April 20, 2023 | 10:30am ET

    Actress Vera Farmiga, known for her starring roles in movies like The Conjuring and Up in the Air, among other films, delivered a scorching cover of Slipknot’s “Duality” on Monday night (April 17th). The performance took place during a show put on by the Rock Academy music school in Woodstock, New York.

    Farmiga is no stranger to singing metal songs, having belted out Iron Maiden’s “The Trooper” and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” during previous Rock Academy shows. Her husband is Renn Hawkey, a longtime keyboardist in the industrial band Deadsy.

    Prior to singing “Duality,” Farmiga told the audience, “I’ll tell you one thing: This music program is one thing we can’t get enough of. We really do have the time of our lives.”

    She continued, “This is for all the chin-pressers. All the eye-pushers. The skit-scratchers. The teeth-grinders.”

    The performance of “Duality” included Hawkey on keyboards. The couple switched roles at a different point in the show, with Farmiga playing keyboards as Hawkey sang Echo & The Bunnymen’s “The Killing Moon.”

    Farmiga shared video of the Slipknot and Echo & The Bunnymen covers on her Instagram page, writing, “Best. Music. School. On. The. Planet. Enroll your kids now. And why let them have all the fun?! Enroll yourselves! Come learn. Come grow. Come play. Come have so much fun.”

    In addition to playing lead character Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring and its sequels, as well as starring opposite George Clooney in Up in the Air, Farmiga has appeared in The Departed, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and many other films. Her upcoming movies include Inappropriate Behavior and Caste.

    Watch Vera Farmiga and her husband Renn Hawkey perform in the clips below.

    Get Slipknot Tickets Here

Artists

