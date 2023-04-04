Veruca Salt’s Louise Post Announces Debut Solo Album and 2023 Tour Dates

You might know Louise Post as the co-frontwoman of ’90s alt-rock icons Veruca Salt, and she’s now gearing up to embark solo with Sleepwalker, her debut album under her own name. With the announcement, she’s shared a run of 2023 North American tour dates, as well as a preview ahead of the record’s June 2nd release with the lead single “Guilty.”

After Veruca Salt released their 2015 comeback album Ghost Notes, Post went back to writing music as usual. But the songs that began flowing out of her — which she says “almost appeared to be writing themselves” — felt much more personal to her than what she’d done previously with a band.

“I have always identified as a sleepwalker,” Post said of the album’s title in a statement. “I slept-walked around my house routinely when I was a child, and even down the street. I believe in hindsight it was me trying to process what was going on in my home with my parents’ troubled marriage. As far as I know, I stopped sleepwalking after the divorce when I was eight, but it has always been a part of me that I feel protective of, a little girl who I feel sad for.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Taking influence from her own personal music heroes as well as new favorites she’s found through her daughter (namely Billie Eilish), Sleepwalker is a continuation of Post’s legacy for heavy hooks and witty lyrics. You can hear the usual spunk of Veruca Salt on the power-pop ripper “Guilty,” but it doesn’t feel like a way to pander to longtime fans as much as a natural progression of Post’s songwriting in the 2020s.

Post’s tour dates begin on June 12th in Vancouver, hitting 19 major cities across North America up through the tour’s finale on July 22nd at the Ready Room in St. Louis, Missouri. Artist pre-sale begins at 10:00 a.m. local tomorrow, April 5th (use code VINYL), with general on-sale following on the 7th at 10:00 a.m. local. Get your tickets at Ticketmaster. Once they’re on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Pre-orders for Sleepwalker are ongoing. Listen to “Guilty” and see the artwork and tracklist below, and then keep scrolling to see Louise Post’s tour schedule.

Advertisement

Post teased Sleepwalker in an August 2022 interview on Kyle Meredith With…, during which she also talked about her reaction to Olivia Rodrigo covering the Veruca Salt classic “Seether.”

Louise Post 2023 Tour Dates:

06/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt

06/13 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset

06/14 – Portland, OR @ MS Studios

06/15 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

06/17 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

06/19 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

06/20 – Austin, TX @ Parish

06/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

06/25 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

07/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

07/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Pinhook

07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

07/14 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

07/15 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

07/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

07/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

07/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

07/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room