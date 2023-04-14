Menu
Volbeat and Halestorm Team Up for Summer 2023 North American Tour

The 18-city outing runs from early July through early August

Volbeat Halestorm tour
Volbeat’s Michael Poulsen (photo by Johnny Perilla) and Halestorms’ Lzzy Hale (photo by Amy Harris)
April 14, 2023 | 2:16pm ET

    Volbeat and Halestorm are joining forces for a Summer 2023 North American tour. The “Servant of the Road Tour” will include Volbeat’s first Canadian shows since 2019.

    The outing kicks off July 12th in Toronto, and runs through an August 6th gig in Grantville, Pennsylvania. Halestorm will provide direct support to Volbeat on all but three of the dates, during which Bad Wolves will fill their slot.

    Artist pre-sales have already begun, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Wednesday (April 19th) via Ticketmaster using the code VINYL. General tickets sales launch next Friday (April 21st). Fans can also look for deals and pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    “We are so excited to finally see our friends in Canada again and also get to play shows for some of our friends in the U.S. that we haven’t had a chance to see since Servant of the Mind was released,” Volbeat said in a statement. “The incomparable Halestorm will be joining us for most of the shows, too. We hope to see you at the party!”

    Lzzy Hale and Chris Daughtry
     Editor's Pick
    Chris Daughtry and Lzzy Hale on Covering Journey's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)"

    Volbeat are touring behind their eighth studio album, 2021’s Servant of the Mind, while Halestorm are supporting their 2022 album, Back From the Dead.

    See the list of tour dates below, followed by our recent interview with Lzzy Hale and Chris Daughtry, in which they discuss their hit cover of Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).” Pick up tickets here.

    Volbeat’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Halestorm:
    07/12 – Toronto, ON at RBC Echo Beach
    07/15 – Dubuque, IA at Q Casino *
    07/17 – Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre
    07/18 – Saskatoon, SK at Sasktel Centre
    07/19 – Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place
    07/20 – Calgary, AB at Grey Eagle Event Centre *
    07/22 – Abbotsford, BC at Abbotsford Centre
    07/23 – Airway Heights, WA at BECU Live at Northern Quest
    07/25 – Missoula, MT at Big Sky Brewing Co. Amphitheater
    07/26 – Idaho Falls, ID at Mountain America Center
    07/28 – Milwaukee, WI at The Eagles Ballroom *
    07/29 – Sioux City, IA at Hard Rock Casino
    07/30 – Gary, IN at Hard Rock Casino
    08/01 – Quebec City, QC at Centre Videotron
    08/02 – Laval, QC at Place Bell
    08/03 – Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena
    08/05 – Atlantic City, NJ at Ovation Hall
    08/06 – Grantville, PA at Hollywood Casino (Outdoor Stage)

    * = w/ Bad Wolves in place of Halestorm

