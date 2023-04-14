Volbeat and Halestorm Team Up for Summer 2023 North American Tour

Volbeat and Halestorm are joining forces for a Summer 2023 North American tour. The “Servant of the Road Tour” will include Volbeat’s first Canadian shows since 2019.

The outing kicks off July 12th in Toronto, and runs through an August 6th gig in Grantville, Pennsylvania. Halestorm will provide direct support to Volbeat on all but three of the dates, during which Bad Wolves will fill their slot.

Artist pre-sales have already begun, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Wednesday (April 19th) via Ticketmaster using the code VINYL. General tickets sales launch next Friday (April 21st). Fans can also look for deals and pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

“We are so excited to finally see our friends in Canada again and also get to play shows for some of our friends in the U.S. that we haven’t had a chance to see since Servant of the Mind was released,” Volbeat said in a statement. “The incomparable Halestorm will be joining us for most of the shows, too. We hope to see you at the party!”

Volbeat are touring behind their eighth studio album, 2021’s Servant of the Mind, while Halestorm are supporting their 2022 album, Back From the Dead.

See the list of tour dates below, followed by our recent interview with Lzzy Hale and Chris Daughtry, in which they discuss their hit cover of Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).” Pick up tickets here.

Volbeat’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Halestorm:

07/12 – Toronto, ON at RBC Echo Beach

07/15 – Dubuque, IA at Q Casino *

07/17 – Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre

07/18 – Saskatoon, SK at Sasktel Centre

07/19 – Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place

07/20 – Calgary, AB at Grey Eagle Event Centre *

07/22 – Abbotsford, BC at Abbotsford Centre

07/23 – Airway Heights, WA at BECU Live at Northern Quest

07/25 – Missoula, MT at Big Sky Brewing Co. Amphitheater

07/26 – Idaho Falls, ID at Mountain America Center

07/28 – Milwaukee, WI at The Eagles Ballroom *

07/29 – Sioux City, IA at Hard Rock Casino

07/30 – Gary, IN at Hard Rock Casino

08/01 – Quebec City, QC at Centre Videotron

08/02 – Laval, QC at Place Bell

08/03 – Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena

08/05 – Atlantic City, NJ at Ovation Hall

08/06 – Grantville, PA at Hollywood Casino (Outdoor Stage)

* = w/ Bad Wolves in place of Halestorm