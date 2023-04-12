Warner Bros. Discovery’s New Streaming Service Max to Launch in May

For viewers who’ve ever found themselves wanting to counter their Sopranos or Succession binge with some lighter fare like, say, Dr. Pimple Popper, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed Wednesday that their new streaming platform Max is scheduled to launch in the US on May 23rd, 2023 (per Variety). As WBD retires HBO Max, the new service aims to provide the best of both worlds — those worlds being fan-favorite HBO series and Discovery’s plethora of unscripted comfort watches.

Max arrives in light of the April 2022 blockbuster merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery, which brought HBO originals under the same ownership as lifestyle TV brands like HGTV, Animal Planet, and Food Network. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav first teased the formation of Max last August, billing it as the company’s effort to compete with the likes of Netflix and Disney+.

But financially speaking, Warner Bros. Discovery has had a rocky year or so since the merger. The company’s cost-cutting measures have included canceling existing series like Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, Joe Pera Talks With You, and Westworld, shelving some Game of Thrones spinoffs and a Batman animated series, and canning Batgirl after it had wrapped filming, not to mention all those layoffs.

Then, HBO Max announced last January that they’d be hiking their prices to $15.99 a month for their ad-free tier. That’ll be the same price for the ad-free tier of Max, which will also be available in a $9.99/month ad-supported tier and a $19.99/month “ultimate ad-free” tier.