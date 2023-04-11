Wavves and Cloud Nothings Team Up for 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Wavves and Cloud Nothings have announced a co-headlining North American tour, which kicks off in Summer 2023.

It starts June 8th in Minneapolis and is set to hit 20 cities nationwide. While the indie rock bands have shared stages in the past and even collaborated on 2015’s No Life For Me LP, this tour marks their first proper jaunt together.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 14th at noon ET via Ticketmaster, with pre-sale tickets for select dates launching on Live Nation on April 13th (use code VINYL).

Their co-headlining tour follows Cloud Nothings’ 10th-anniversary run for Attack on Memory last year, while Wavves’ last tour came in support of their 2021 album, Hideaway.

Wavves & Cloud Nothings 2023 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall +

06/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre +

06/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile +

06/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fine Line

06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

06/10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

06/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

06/14 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

06/16 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

06/17 – New York, NY @ LPR

06/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

06/20 – Washington DC @ Union Stage

06/21 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

06/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Heaven

06/24 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

06/26 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

06/27 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

06/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

06/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

07/01 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

07/02 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

07/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

07/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

07/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

07/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

07/09 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater *

07/11 – Kansas City, KS @ The Rino *

07/13 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

+ = Wavves only

* = Cloud Nothings Only