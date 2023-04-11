Menu
Wavves and Cloud Nothings Team Up for 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Hitting the road together in North America this summer

Wavves Cloud Nothings tour
Wavves (photo by Jesse Lirola) and Cloud Nothings (photo by Daniel Topete)
April 11, 2023 | 3:45pm ET

    Wavves and Cloud Nothings have announced a co-headlining North American tour, which kicks off in Summer 2023.

    It starts June 8th in Minneapolis and is set to hit 20 cities nationwide. While the indie rock bands have shared stages in the past and even collaborated on 2015’s No Life For Me LP, this tour marks their first proper jaunt together.

    Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 14th at noon ET via Ticketmaster, with pre-sale tickets for select dates launching on Live Nation on April 13th (use code VINYL).

    After tickets go on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Their co-headlining tour follows Cloud Nothings’ 10th-anniversary run for Attack on Memory last year, while Wavves’ last tour came in support of their 2021 album, Hideaway.

    Wavves & Cloud Nothings 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/01 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall +
    06/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre +
    06/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile +
    06/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fine Line
    06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    06/10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
    06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
    06/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room
    06/14 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
    06/16 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    06/17 – New York, NY @ LPR
    06/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
    06/20 – Washington DC @ Union Stage
    06/21 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
    06/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Heaven
    06/24 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl
    06/26 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    06/27 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
    06/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
    06/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
    07/01 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
    07/02 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC
    07/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
    07/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
    07/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
    07/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *
    07/09 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater *
    07/11 – Kansas City, KS @ The Rino *
    07/13 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

    + = Wavves only
    * = Cloud Nothings Only

    Wavves Cloud Nothings tour poster

