Wavves and Cloud Nothings Team Up for 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Wavves and Cloud Nothings have announced a co-headlining North American tour, which kicks off in Summer 2023.
It starts June 8th in Minneapolis and is set to hit 20 cities nationwide. While the indie rock bands have shared stages in the past and even collaborated on 2015’s No Life For Me LP, this tour marks their first proper jaunt together.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 14th at noon ET via Ticketmaster, with pre-sale tickets for select dates launching on Live Nation on April 13th (use code VINYL).
Their co-headlining tour follows Cloud Nothings’ 10th-anniversary run for Attack on Memory last year, while Wavves’ last tour came in support of their 2021 album, Hideaway.
Wavves & Cloud Nothings 2023 Tour Dates:
06/01 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall +
06/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre +
06/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile +
06/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fine Line
06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
06/10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
06/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room
06/14 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
06/16 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
06/17 – New York, NY @ LPR
06/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
06/20 – Washington DC @ Union Stage
06/21 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
06/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Heaven
06/24 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl
06/26 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
06/27 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
06/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
06/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
07/01 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
07/02 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC
07/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
07/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
07/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
07/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *
07/09 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater *
07/11 – Kansas City, KS @ The Rino *
07/13 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *
+ = Wavves only
* = Cloud Nothings Only