Premiering May 19th on Hulu

April 20, 2023 | 1:06pm ET

    Rapper Jack Harlow is set to make his acting debut in Kenya Barris’ reboot of White Men Can’t Jump, and Hulu has shared a new trailer ahead of the film’s premiere next month.

    In the clip, Harlow’s streetball skills are established when he makes more baskets than his soon-to-be partner Kamal (Sinqua Walls). Before they team up, however, Harlow’s Jeremy takes offense to being underestimated with cringeworthy lines like, “You assumed I couldn’t hoop because I’m white, which is incredibly outdated.” Kamal responds by calling him out for dressing like “a white girl at Whole Foods.”

    The movie is a remake of Ron Shelton’s 1992 film of the same name starring Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes, and centers around the story of Jeremy and Kamal getting on the same page while trying to win a $500,000 basketball tournament. Along the way, they balance “tenuous relationships, financial pressures, and serious internal struggles” while finding out they have “more in common than they imagined possible.”

    Watch the trailer below.

    Directed by Calmatic (best known for music videos like Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road”), White Men Can’t Jump was penned by Barris and Doug Hall — both of whom also produced the film. It also stars the late Lance Reddick as Kamal’s father, Vince Staples, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, and Myles Bullock.

    White Men Can’t Jump will premiere May 19th on Hulu.

