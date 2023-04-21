Willie Nelson Announces 50th Anniversary 4th of July Picnic

This Independence Day marks 50 years since Willie Nelson began throwing his 4th of July Picnic, and this year he’s celebrating with a star-studded lineup featuring Tyler Childers, Dwight Yoakam, Shakey Graves, and more.

Shane Smith & the Saints, Sierra Ferrell, Asleep at the Wheel, and Particle Kid will also perform at the event, held at the Q2 Stadium in Willie’s home of Austin, Texas. Food, drinks, and post-show fireworks will round out the show, which Nelson first initiated in 1973.

Tickets to Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic and Fireworks go on sale to the public on Friday, April 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time, while a Ticketmaster pre-sale begins Monday, April 24th (use code VINYL). Once the tickets become public, you can also find deals over at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

The festival occurs in the middle of Nelson’s 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour, a summer jaunt featuring the country legend, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Margo Price. Before then, he’ll celebrate his 90th birthday at the Hollywood Bowl with a two-night event featuring Neil Young Snoop Dogg, Kacey Musgraves, Beck, Bob Weir, and more. Tickets to all of Nelson’s upcoming shows can be found here.

Willie is among the latest batch of artists nominated to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Recently, we studied his relationship to weed in a piece centered around marijuana and country music.