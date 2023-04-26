Menu
Willie Nelson is Throwing Himself an Incredible 90th Birthday Concert

Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, Kacey Musgraves, and more will appear at the two-night event at the Hollywood Bowl

Willie Nelson 90th birthday concert
Snoop Dogg (photo via Getty), Willie Nelson (photo by via ACL/PBS), Neil Young (photo by Debi Del Grande)
April 26, 2023 | 12:18pm ET

    Everyone loves Willie Nelson, a fact certified by the insane list of guests scheduled to celebrate the artist at two concerts marking his 90th birthday this April. Kacey Musgraves, The Chicks, Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, and more will perform at Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday, going down at the Hollywood Bowl on April 29th and 30th.

    So far, Willie’s birthday bash also promises performances from the man himself, as well as Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Charley Crockett, Chris Stapleton, Edie Brickell, Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Norah Jones, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, The Lumineers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes and Ziggy Marley.

    Update: Nelson has confirmed additional guests, including Dave Matthews, George Strait, Kris Kristofferson, Stephen Stills, Emmylou Harris, Jack Johnson, Dwight Yoakam, Gary Clark Jr., Shooter Jennings, and Booker T. Jones.

    Nelson’s shown no signs of slowing down as he nears his seventh decade as an outlaw country legend. This summer, he’s set to embark on the Outlaw Music Festival Tour (tickets are available here).

