Willie Nelson Announces 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, and More

John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Margo Price will also appear at select dates

willie nelson cancels indoor concerts covid 19
Willie Nelson, photo via ACL/PBS
April 24, 2023 | 11:28am ET

    Willie Nelson has announced the 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour. Over the course of 32 shows taking place between June and October, the 89-year-old music legend will share the stage with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, Bob Weir, John Fogerty, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Margo Price.

    The 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour also features Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Kurt Vile And The Violators, Brittney Spencer, Whiskey Myers, and Particle Kid performing in select cities. Check out the full itinerary below.

    Tickets for a newly announced run of shows in September and October go on sale Friday, April 28th via Ticketmaster. A Live-Nation pre-sale will occur one day earlier on Thursday, April 27th using access code VINYL.

    Prior to launching the Outlaw Music Festival Tour, Nelson will celebrate his 90th birthday with a pair of all-star concerts at the Hollywood Bowl, featuring Kacey Musgraves, The Chicks, Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, and more. In July, he’ll host the 50th anniversary of his annual Fourth of July Picnic in Austin. Tickets to all of his upcoming shows are available here.

    Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with the fall leg of Outlaw Music Festival Tour dates.

    Get Willie Nelson Tickets Here

    Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2023 Dates:

    06/23 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
    Trampled By Turtles
    Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
    Particle Kid

    06/24 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
    Trampled By Turtles
    Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
    Particle Kid

    06/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
    Trampled By Turtles
    Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
    Particle Kid

    06/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Margo Price
    Flatland Cavalry
    Particle Kid

    06/30 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Whiskey Myers
    Flatland Cavalry
    Brittney Spencer
    Particle Kid

    07/02 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Whiskey Myers
    Brittney Spencer
    Particle Kid
    More To Be Announced

    07/28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
    Kurt Vile and The Violators
    Kathleen Edwards
    Particle Kid

    07/29 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
    Gov’t Mule
    Kathleen Edwards
    Particle Kid

    07/30 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
    Gov’t Mule
    Kathleen Edwards
    Particle Kid

    08/02 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    Willie Nelson & Family
    The Avett Brothers
    Kathleen Edwards
    Flatland Cavalry
    Particle Kid

    08/04 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
    Willie Nelson & Family
    The Avett Brothers
    Marcus King
    Flatland Cavalry
    Kathleen Edwards
    Particle Kid

    08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
    Willie Nelson & Family
    The Avett Brothers
    Marcus King
    Kathleen Edwards
    Flatland Cavalry
    Particle Kid

    08/06 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
    Willie Nelson & Family
    The Avett Brothers
    Marcus King
    Kathleen Edwards
    Flatland Cavalry
    Particle Kid

    08/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    Willie Nelson & Family
    John Fogerty
    Kathleen Edwards
    Flatland Cavalry
    Particle Kid

    08/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    Willie Nelson & Family
    John Fogerty
    Flatland Cavalry
    Kathleen Edwards
    Particle Kid

    08/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    Willie Nelson & Family
    John Fogerty
    Gov’t Mule
    Kathleen Edwards
    Particle Kid

    09/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Tedeschi Trucks Band
    The String Cheese Incident
    Los Lobos
    Particle Kid

    09/09 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Tedeschi Trucks Band
    The String Cheese Incident
    Particle Kid
    More TBA

    09/10 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
    Particle Kid
    More TBA

    09/12 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
    Particle Kid

    09/13 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
    The String Cheese Incident
    Los Lobos
    Particle Kid

    09/16 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
    The String Cheese Incident
    Los Lobos
    Particle Kid

    09/17 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
    The String Cheese Incident
    Los Lobos
    Particle Kid

    09/18 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
    Particle Kid

    09/22 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    Willie Nelson & Family
    Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
    The String Cheese Incident
    Particle Kid

    10/06 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
    Willie Nelson & Family
    The Avett Brothers
    Gov’t Mule
    Elizabeth Cook
    Particle Kid

    10/07 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    Willie Nelson & Family
    The Avett Brothers
    Gov’t Mule
    Elizabeth Cook
    Particle Kid

    10/08 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
    Willie Nelson & Family
    The Avett Brothers
    Gov’t Mule
    Elizabeth Cook
    Particle Kid

    10/11 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
    Willie Nelson & Family
    The Avett Brothers
    Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
    Particle Kid

    10/13 – Brandon, MS @ The Brandon Amphitheater
    Willie Nelson & Family
    The Avett Brothers
    Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
    Elizabeth Cook
    Particle Kid

    10/14 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
    Willie Nelson & Family
    The Avett Brothers
    Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
    Elizabeth Cook
    Particle Kid

    10/15 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
    Willie Nelson & Family
    The Avett Brothers
    Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
    Elizabeth Cook
    Particle Kid

    Outlaw Music Festival 2023

    Willie Nelson Outlaw Fest Fall 2023

