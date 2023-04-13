De La Soul Join Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ “NY State of Mind Tour”

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are heading out on a 2023 run of their “NY State of Mind Tour.” Update: De La Soul will open on the North American leg beginning in September.

Named after Nas’ classic Illmatic track, the 32-date global trek kicks off on May 9th in Auckland, New Zealand, followed by additional stops throughout Australia, Europe, and the UK. The North American leg kicks off in Nashville on September 20th and includes cities like Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, DC, and Seattle before wrapping up in Highland, California on October 22nd. See the full itinerary below.

Revisit our recap of the 2022 “NY State of Mind Tour” kickoff in St. Louis here. Last year, Wu-Tang’s seminal debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), was added to the Library of Congress’ National Registry. Nas’ most recent album was 2022’s King’s Disease III.

De La Soul recently brought their back catalog to streaming for the first time. De La Soul’s Maseo discussed the process of reclaiming their catalog, the prospect of a new album, and the recent loss of Trugoy the Dove during a recent interview on Kyle Meredith With…

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ 2023 “NY State of Mind Tour” Dates:

05/09 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

05/12 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

05/13 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

05/14 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

06/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

06/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

06/05 – Berlin, DE @ Parkbuhne Wuhlheide

06/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/07 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

06/09 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

06/12 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

06/13 – London, UK @ The O2

09/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

09/22 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live *

09/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place *

09/24 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *^

09/26 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

09/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

09/29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall *

10/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

10/02 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell *

10/04 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *

10/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *

10/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

10/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre *

10/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

10/14 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

10/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

10/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *

10/22 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theatre *

^ = Daytime Pool Party Performance

* = w/ De La Soul

Editors note: This article was updated on April 13th with the announcement of De La Soul as the opening act on the North American leg of the tour.