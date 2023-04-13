Menu
De La Soul Join Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ “NY State of Mind Tour”

Making stops across North America, Europe, the UK, New Zealand, and Australia

Wu-Tang Clan Nas De La Soul 2023 tour dates tickets
Nas with Wu-Tang’s Raekwon and Ghostface Killah (photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images) and De La Soul, photo courtesy of Society House
April 13, 2023 | 3:27pm ET

    Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are heading out on a 2023 run of their “NY State of Mind Tour.” Update: De La Soul will open on the North American leg beginning in September.

    Named after Nas’ classic Illmatic track, the 32-date global trek kicks off on May 9th in Auckland, New Zealand, followed by additional stops throughout Australia, Europe, and the UK. The North American leg kicks off in Nashville on September 20th and includes cities like Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, DC, and Seattle before wrapping up in Highland, California on October 22nd. See the full itinerary below.

    Purchase your tickets via Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Revisit our recap of the 2022 “NY State of Mind Tour” kickoff in St. Louis here. Last year, Wu-Tang’s seminal debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), was added to the Library of Congress’ National Registry. Nas’ most recent album was 2022’s King’s Disease III.

    De La Soul recently brought their back catalog to streaming for the first time. De La Soul’s Maseo discussed the process of reclaiming their catalog, the prospect of a new album, and the recent loss of Trugoy the Dove during a recent interview on Kyle Meredith With…

    Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ 2023 “NY State of Mind Tour” Dates:
    05/09 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
    05/12 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
    05/13 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
    05/14 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
    06/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
    06/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
    06/05 – Berlin, DE @ Parkbuhne Wuhlheide
    06/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    06/07 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
    06/09 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
    06/12 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    06/13 – London, UK @ The O2
    09/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *
    09/22 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live *
    09/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place *
    09/24 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *^
    09/26 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *
    09/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
    09/29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall *
    10/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
    10/02 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell *
    10/04 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *
    10/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *
    10/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *
    10/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre *
    10/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *
    10/14 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *
    10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
    10/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
    10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
    10/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *
    10/22 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theatre *

    ^ = Daytime Pool Party Performance
    * = w/ De La Soul

    Editors note: This article was updated on April 13th with the announcement of De La Soul as the opening act on the North American leg of the tour.

