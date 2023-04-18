Los Angeles punk legends X have announced a Summer 2023 US tour with support from Squirrel Nut Zippers, the English Beat, and Save Ferris on select dates.

The main leg of the outing with Squirrel Nut Zippers kicks off June 23rd in Pelham, Tennessee, and runs through July 6th in Chicago. X will then play two additional dates with the English Beat and Save Ferris on July 14th in Redmond, Washington, and on July 30th in Costa Mesa, California, with more shows expected to be announced soon.

An artist ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday (April 19th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code X2023. General ticket sales begin Friday (April 21st) at 10 a.m. local time. You can also look for deals or purchase tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

X have been going strong since the release of their 2020 comeback album Alphabetland, having toured with Psychedelic Furs last summer and recently wrapped up a spring East Coast tour. According to the tour press release, X will be performing as-yet-unheard new material from their next album on the upcoming summer jaunt.

You can see the full list of X’s upcoming US tour dates below. Get tickets here.

X’s 2023 US Tour Dates:

06/23 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns *

06/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theater *

06/25 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis

06/26 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club *

06/28 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27 *

06/30 – New York, NY @ The Palladium Times Square *

07/01 – Glenside, PA @ The Keswick Theatre *

07/02 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur *

07/03 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

07/05 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

07/06 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

07/14 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Live ^

07/30 – Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair ^

* = w/ Squirrel Nut Zippers

^ = w/ The English Beat and Save Ferris