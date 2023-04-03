Menu
All the Music from Showtime’s Yellowjackets Season 2

Check out the full list of songs from the hit series, updated weekly

yellowjackets season 2 soundtrack showtime
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
April 3, 2023 | 11:30am ET

    After a riveting first season filled with sonic callbacks to the ’90s, Season 2 of Showtime’s Yellowjackets kicked off with a similarly wistful tone, thanks to the new trailer, spotlighting Florence and the Machine’s cover of No Doubt’s “Just a Girl.”

    Season 1 of the series took viewers back to 1996 when a young group of soccer players survives a plane crash and the aftermath forced the characters to deal with a string of psychologically unfortunate events. Considering when the story starts, music from the era is paramount to the series. So far, we’ve heard everything from Portishead’s “Glory Box” to “Rump Shaker” by Wreckx-n-Effect in the series, with Season 2 promising to keep that same energy while jumping in between timelines.

    The ’90s part of the series shows Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Liv Hewson, and Courtney Eaton playing the younger versions of the characters, with Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessel serving as their adult equivalents. All actors are set to return in Season 2, with Elijah Wood joining on as a detective.

    Related Video

    Welch shared her elation with covering the seminal girl anthem in a Twitter post, saying how she is “so happy to be picked for the team this year” — a play on the show’s focus on a soccer team. The official Yellowjackets Twitter cheekily replied to Welch’s post with “Break a leg!”

    Revisit the official Yellowjackets Season 2 trailer here, and be sure to read our Season 2 review. Check out the complete list of tracks from the second season of the series below. New episodes of Yellowjackets will stream Fridays on Showtime, followed by their cable premiere on Sunday evenings.

    Episode 1: “Friends, Romans, Countrymen”

    Sharon Van Etten – “Seventeen”
    The Smashing Pumpkins – “Drown”
    Graham de Wilde – “A Night in Rio”
    Garbage – “#1 Crush”
    Papa Roach – “Last Resort”
    Tori Amos – “Cornflake Girl”

    Episode 2: “Edible Complex”

    Peachy – “No Room for a Nihilist in Hollywood”
    Massive Attack – “Inertia Creeps”
    Sadgirl – “Little Queenie”
    Radiohead – “Climbing up the Walls”

All the Music from Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 2

