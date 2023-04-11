Menu
Yo La Tengo Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

In support of their latest album, This Stupid World

yo la tengo summer 2023 north american tour dates schedule tickets
Yo La Tengo, photo by Cheryl Dunn
April 11, 2023 | 11:35am ET

    Yo La Tengo have unveiled a Summer 2023 tour in support of their latest album, This Stupid World.

    Following a string of dates in the UK and Europe, the North American run kicks off on June 9th in Jersey City, New Jersey, and will make subsequent stops in Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, and DC before wrapping in Atlanta on June 28th. See Yo La Tengo’s full touring schedule below.

    Tickets for the North American tour go on sale on Friday, April 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    In March, Yo La Tengo members Ira Kaplan and James McNew performed in drag during a Nashville show in apparent protest of a recently passed Tennessee law banning drag shows in public. The band also recently stopped by Seattle’s KEXP for a four-song acoustic live session, which you can watch below.

    Yo La Tengo 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/12 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
    04/13 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
    04/14 – London, UK @ The London Palladium
    04/16 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
    04/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    04/19 – Rotterdam, NL @ LantarenVenster
    04/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefaehrlich
    04/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Teater
    04/23 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theatre
    04/24 – Prague, CZ @ MEETFACTORY
    04/25 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
    04/27 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
    04/29 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
    04/30 – Murcia, ES @ WARM UP Festival
    05/02 – Madrid, ES @ Warner Music the Music Station Príncipe Pío
    05/03 – Bilbao, ES @ Santana 27
    05/04 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rockschool Barbey
    06/09 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
    06/10 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
    06/13 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
    06/14 – South Deerfield, MA @ Summer Stage at Tree House Brewing Company Western Mass
    06/15 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
    06/16 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
    06/18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    06/19 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    06/21 – Homer, NY @ Center For the Arts
    06/22 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
    06/23 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden
    06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    06/26 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
    06/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
    06/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    07/28-07/30 – Yuzawa, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival 2023
    08/12 – Oslo, NO @ Oya festival
    08/16 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura festival
    08/18 – Saint-Malo @ FR @ La Route du Rock

    yo la tengo summer 2023 north american tour dates poster

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

