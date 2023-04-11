Yo La Tengo Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

Yo La Tengo have unveiled a Summer 2023 tour in support of their latest album, This Stupid World.

Following a string of dates in the UK and Europe, the North American run kicks off on June 9th in Jersey City, New Jersey, and will make subsequent stops in Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, and DC before wrapping in Atlanta on June 28th. See Yo La Tengo’s full touring schedule below.

Tickets for the North American tour go on sale on Friday, April 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

In March, Yo La Tengo members Ira Kaplan and James McNew performed in drag during a Nashville show in apparent protest of a recently passed Tennessee law banning drag shows in public. The band also recently stopped by Seattle’s KEXP for a four-song acoustic live session, which you can watch below.

Yo La Tengo 2023 Tour Dates:

04/12 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

04/13 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

04/14 – London, UK @ The London Palladium

04/16 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

04/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

04/19 – Rotterdam, NL @ LantarenVenster

04/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefaehrlich

04/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Teater

04/23 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theatre

04/24 – Prague, CZ @ MEETFACTORY

04/25 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

04/27 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

04/29 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

04/30 – Murcia, ES @ WARM UP Festival

05/02 – Madrid, ES @ Warner Music the Music Station Príncipe Pío

05/03 – Bilbao, ES @ Santana 27

05/04 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rockschool Barbey

06/09 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

06/10 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

06/13 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

06/14 – South Deerfield, MA @ Summer Stage at Tree House Brewing Company Western Mass

06/15 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

06/16 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

06/18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

06/19 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

06/21 – Homer, NY @ Center For the Arts

06/22 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

06/23 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden

06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

06/26 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

06/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

06/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

07/28-07/30 – Yuzawa, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival 2023

08/12 – Oslo, NO @ Oya festival

08/16 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura festival

08/18 – Saint-Malo @ FR @ La Route du Rock