Yo La Tengo Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

Yo La Tengo have unveiled a Summer 2023 tour in support of their latest album, This Stupid World.
Following a string of dates in the UK and Europe, the North American run kicks off on June 9th in Jersey City, New Jersey, and will make subsequent stops in Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, and DC before wrapping in Atlanta on June 28th. See Yo La Tengo’s full touring schedule below.
Tickets for the North American tour go on sale on Friday, April 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
In March, Yo La Tengo members Ira Kaplan and James McNew performed in drag during a Nashville show in apparent protest of a recently passed Tennessee law banning drag shows in public. The band also recently stopped by Seattle’s KEXP for a four-song acoustic live session, which you can watch below.
Yo La Tengo 2023 Tour Dates:
04/12 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
04/13 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
04/14 – London, UK @ The London Palladium
04/16 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
04/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
04/19 – Rotterdam, NL @ LantarenVenster
04/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefaehrlich
04/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Teater
04/23 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theatre
04/24 – Prague, CZ @ MEETFACTORY
04/25 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
04/27 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
04/29 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
04/30 – Murcia, ES @ WARM UP Festival
05/02 – Madrid, ES @ Warner Music the Music Station Príncipe Pío
05/03 – Bilbao, ES @ Santana 27
05/04 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rockschool Barbey
06/09 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
06/10 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
06/13 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
06/14 – South Deerfield, MA @ Summer Stage at Tree House Brewing Company Western Mass
06/15 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
06/16 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
06/18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
06/19 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
06/21 – Homer, NY @ Center For the Arts
06/22 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
06/23 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden
06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
06/26 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
06/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
06/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
07/28-07/30 – Yuzawa, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival 2023
08/12 – Oslo, NO @ Oya festival
08/16 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura festival
08/18 – Saint-Malo @ FR @ La Route du Rock