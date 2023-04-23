Menu
Zendaya Hits Coachella Stage for First Live Performance in Seven Years

Joining Labrinth for "I'm Tired" and "All of Us"

Zendaya at Coachella
Zendaya at Coachella, photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella
April 23, 2023 | 9:41am ET

    Zendaya took the stage for her first live performance in seven years at Coachella on Saturday night. The Euphoria actress joined Labrinth to perform “I’m Tired” and “All of Us” — two songs from the hit HBO series.

    Zendaya released her self-titled debut in 2013, but has largely focused on acting in the years since then. In a 2022 tweet, she wrote, “I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it.” Recently, she’s collaborated with Labrinth on several songs for the Euphoria soundtrack, including “All of Us,” which won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

    HBO officially renewed Euphoria for a third season, but as of now there’s no release date. In the meantime, Zendaya is set to star in Dune: Part 2, which is set for release this November.

    You can check out all of our Coachella 2023 coverage here.

     

