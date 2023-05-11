2024 ShipRocked Cruise Lineup: I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, Code Orange, Highly Suspect, and More

The ShipRocked cruise has unveiled its 2024 lineup, featuring I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, Code Orange, Highly Suspect, Beartooth, Badflower, and more. The rockin’ boat ride sets sail from Miami on February 4th.

Along the way, ShipRocked will stop at three ports, including Ocho Rios, Jamaica; Bimini, The Bahamas; and Grand Cayman, before returning to Miami on February 10th. Amazingly, staterooms for ShipRocked 2024 sold out within three days of going on sale months ago, long before the lineup was announced. Those holding out hope to attend can add their name to an official waiting list.

In addition to the aforementioned acts, ShipRocked 2024 will also feature Black Stone Cherry, BRKN Love, Cassyette, Catch Your Breath, Crobot, Dayseeker, Dead Poet Society, Dorothy, Eva Under Fire, From Ashes to New, Scene Queen, Tigercub, The Warning, Winona Fighter, Yonaka and more. As is the case every year, an all-star covers band will be put together, under the name The Stowaways.

“ShipRocked is an institution,” said I Prevail vocalist Brian Burkheiser. “And the fact we get to headline is a blessing. We are definitely ready to give all the ShipRockers a kick ass show! And defend our Family Feud title! See y’all there!”

Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach added, “Killswitch Engage, and our appropriately named High Seas Crew, are stoked to be a part of this event, and to play alongside some killer bands! We’ve always been about having a good time at our live shows, so this seems perfect.”

See the full 2024 lineup in the poster below, followed by our photo gallery of ShipRocked 2020. Visit the official ShipRocked website for more information.

Photo Gallery – ShipRocked 2020 (click to expand and scroll through):