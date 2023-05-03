Menu
3Teeth Unleash New Song “Merchant of the Void” Ahead of Forthcoming Album: Stream

The industrial band's as-yet-unnamed fourth LP is set to arrive later this year

3teeth merchant of the void stream
3Teeth, photo by Jim Louvau
May 4, 2023 | 9:05am ET

    3Teeth have returned with a new song, “Merchant of the Void,” ahead of their as-yet-unnamed fourth studio album arriving in the near future via Century Media.

    The single is an industrial metal banger from the band that has toured with the likes of Tool and Rammstein. Crushing metallic instrumentation is melded with pulsing synths and deep electronic beats, recalling key influences such as Rammstein and Nine Inch Nails. According to frontman and creative leader Alexis Mincolla, the smoldering track serves as a commentary on the current “self-destructive path” of humanity and its obsession with materialism.

    “Amidst the numbing pulse of hypermodernity, the insatiable appetite of data commodification devours our sense of meaning,” commented Mincolla in a press announcement for the song. “The undead march of materialism eventually renders the human subject an automaton, desperately grasping for the ephemeral junk 2.0 to fill the abyss of existential emptiness. The self devolves into a mere echo, a ghostly specter caught in the whirlwind of techno-capital acceleration, the very essence of its being devoured by the machinery of its own weaponized desires.”

    Mincolla invoked Burroughs to make his point: “If the future eludes your vision, fear not, The Merchant of The Void is standing by and eager to sell it to you. Welcome to the cold descent into the black hole of total absolute commodification. In the words of William S. Burroughs: ‘The junk merchant doesn’t sell his product to the consumer, he sells the consumer to his product. He does not improve and simplify his merchandise. He degrades and simplifies the client.'”

    “Merchant of the Void” follows the 2021 collab with Ho99o9, “Paralyze” — both of which will be included on 3Teeth’s forthcoming album (release details are expected “soon,” according to a press release). The band worked on the album with sound designer Mick Gordon — known for his work on the DOOM franchise — in Joshua Tree.

    “3Teeth are one of my favorite acts,” stated Gordon. “They proudly fly their own unique flag. The new album charts course through the next stage of our vanity-led evolution as a species, and by that I mean the album is a world unto itself. I’m just stoked that these guys have allowed me along for the ride.”

    Stream 3Teeth’s new song “Merchant of the Void” below.

