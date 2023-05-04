50 Cent Announces “The Final Lap Tour” with Busta Rhymes

50 Cent has announced “The Final Lap Tour” to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Trying.
The massive outing spans nearly 50 dates and includes lengthly runs in North America, the UK, and Europe. Busta Rhymes will join 50 Cent for the duration of the tour, while Jeremih will also provide support on the North American leg.
A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is set for Wednesday, May 10th; registration is now ongoing through Sunday, May 7th. Any remaining tickets will be available during a general on-sale starting Friday, May 12th via Ticketmaster.
Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
50 Cent 2023 Tour Dates:
07/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
07/23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
07/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL
07/27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
07/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
07/31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
08/03 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/05 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/11 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
08/12 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
08/13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
08/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
08/16 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
08/19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/22 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
08/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/25 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
08/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
08/31 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/02 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/06 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
09/07 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
09/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
09/13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
09/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/17 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
09/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
09/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
10/04 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
10/05 – Trondheim, NO @ Spektrum
10/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
10/09 – Riga, LV @ Arena Riga
10/11 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
10/14 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
10/15 – Oberhausen, DE @ Rudolf-Weber-Arena
10/20 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
10/21 – Nice, FR @ Palais Nikaia
10/22 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
10/24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
10/25 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena
10/26 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
10/28 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
10/31 – Strasbourg, FR @ Zenith
11/02 – Nantes, FR @ Zenith
11/03 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena
11/06 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
11/09 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
11/10 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
11/11 – London, UK @ The O2
11/12 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena