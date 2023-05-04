50 Cent Announces “The Final Lap Tour” with Busta Rhymes

50 Cent has announced “The Final Lap Tour” to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Trying.

The massive outing spans nearly 50 dates and includes lengthly runs in North America, the UK, and Europe. Busta Rhymes will join 50 Cent for the duration of the tour, while Jeremih will also provide support on the North American leg.

A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is set for Wednesday, May 10th; registration is now ongoing through Sunday, May 7th. Any remaining tickets will be available during a general on-sale starting Friday, May 12th via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

50 Cent 2023 Tour Dates:

07/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

07/23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

07/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

07/27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

07/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/03 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/05 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

08/11 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

08/12 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

08/13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

08/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/16 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

08/19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/22 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

08/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/25 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

08/31 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/02 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/06 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

09/07 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

09/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

09/13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

09/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/17 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

09/28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

09/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

09/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

10/04 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

10/05 – Trondheim, NO @ Spektrum

10/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

10/09 – Riga, LV @ Arena Riga

10/11 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

10/14 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

10/15 – Oberhausen, DE @ Rudolf-Weber-Arena

10/20 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

10/21 – Nice, FR @ Palais Nikaia

10/22 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

10/24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

10/25 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena

10/26 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

10/28 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

10/31 – Strasbourg, FR @ Zenith

11/02 – Nantes, FR @ Zenith

11/03 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena

11/06 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

11/09 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

11/10 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

11/11 – London, UK @ The O2

11/12 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena