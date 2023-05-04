Menu
50 Cent Announces “The Final Lap Tour” with Busta Rhymes

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Trying

50 Cent and Busta Rhymes
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes, photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage
May 4, 2023 | 12:23pm ET

    50 Cent has announced “The Final Lap Tour” to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Trying.

    The massive outing spans nearly 50 dates and includes lengthly runs in North America, the UK, and Europe. Busta Rhymes will join 50 Cent for the duration of the tour, while Jeremih will also provide support on the North American leg.

    A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is set for Wednesday, May 10th; registration is now ongoing through Sunday, May 7th. Any remaining tickets will be available during a general on-sale starting Friday, May 12th via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub's FanProtect program.

    50 Cent 2023 Tour Dates:

    07/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
    07/23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    07/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL
    07/27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    07/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    07/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    07/31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    08/03 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    08/05 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
    08/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    08/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    08/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    08/11 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
    08/12 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
    08/13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
    08/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
    08/16 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    08/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
    08/19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    08/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
    08/22 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
    08/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    08/25 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    08/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
    08/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
    08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    08/31 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
    09/02 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    09/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    09/06 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
    09/07 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    09/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    09/10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    09/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    09/13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
    09/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    09/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    09/17 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    09/28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
    09/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
    09/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
    10/04 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
    10/05 – Trondheim, NO @ Spektrum
    10/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
    10/09 – Riga, LV @ Arena Riga
    10/11 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
    10/14 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
    10/15 – Oberhausen, DE @ Rudolf-Weber-Arena
    10/20 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
    10/21 – Nice, FR @ Palais Nikaia
    10/22 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
    10/24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
    10/25 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena
    10/26 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
    10/28 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
    10/31 – Strasbourg, FR @ Zenith
    11/02 – Nantes, FR @ Zenith
    11/03 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena
    11/06 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
    11/09 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    11/10 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    11/11 – London, UK @ The O2
    11/12 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

    50 Cent - The Final Lap Tour

