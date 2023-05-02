Menu
Jordan Blake, Original Vocalist for A Skylit Drive, Has Died

Blake fronted the band from 2005 to 2007 and recently rejoined fellow original members to play shows again

A Skylit Drive's Jordan Blake dies
Jordan Blake, photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
May 2, 2023 | 10:36am ET

    Jordan Blake, the original vocalist for post-hardcore outfit A Skylit Drive, has died.

    Blake fronted the band from 2005 to 2007, recording the She Watched the Sky EP before exiting the group due to health reasons.

    In 2022, he rejoined other original A Skylit Drive members to play shows celebrating the 15th anniversary of She Watched the Sky under the name Original A.S.D., leading to legal disputes between the current iteration of A Skylit Drive featuring singer Michael Jagmin.

    It was the Original A.S.D. contingent that broke the news of Blake’s passing in an Instagram post:

    “We are overwhelmed with grief to inform you of the loss of Jordan early this morning. Jordan was a trail blazer in the emo/post hardcore music scene with undeniable passion who loved his fans like family. When he had a story to tell, you could read it in his lyrics, hear it in his voice, see it his movements and feel it in your depths. We will forever reflect fondly on the memories and music we shared. We love you Jordan, we’ll see you down the road brother. ‘Always in our Hearts.’

    We want to respect Jordan’s family’s wishes for privacy and space to grieve so we will not be commenting until further notice. Thank you all for reaching out and for your kind words. His legacy will live on through all of you.”

    Blake and Jagmin seemingly buried the hatchet earlier this year following’ Jagmin’s trademark lawsuit against Original A.S.D. and a subsequent countersuit by the latter. They issued a joint statement in March, with Blake calling the union “a journey of healing and new beginnings.”

    However, the Original A.S.D. faction did not approve of Blake siding with Jagmin, as legal proceedings are still ongoing (though Jagmin appears to have retained the trademark for the name A Skylit Drive).

    You can revisit A Skylit Drive’s She Watched the Sky EP and see the Original A.S.D. social media post regarding Blake’s passing below.

