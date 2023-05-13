Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

A.C. Newman catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about The New Pornographers’ latest album, Continue as a Guest.

The singer-songwriter talks about still being surprised that he’s a working musician, the pros of not being tied to any specific decade or era, and Belle and Sebastian and Neutral Milk Hotel being early influences.

“We don’t really sound like them, but I feel like I took a few things from them,” he explains. “One of them was that your songs don’t have to be overly complicated. You listen to the best Belle and Sebastian or Neutral Milk Hotel, and sometimes they are just three chords songs.”

Newman also dives into the stories behind some of the new material on Continue as a Guest, debates whether it’s good to reference pop culture in lyrics, and shows a lot of love for the sound of a saxophone.

Listen to A.C. Newman of The New Pornographers talk Continue as a Guest and more in the new podcast episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below.