Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The New Pornographers’ A.C. Newman on Early Influences and Not Being Tied to a Decade

The lead talks Continue as a Guest, saxophones, Neutral Milk Hotel, and more

Advertisement
The New Pornographers continue as a guest interview podcast Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with A.C. Newman of The New Pornographers, photo by Ebru Yildiz
Consequence Staff
May 13, 2023 | 9:25am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    A.C. Newman catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about The New Pornographers’ latest album, Continue as a Guest.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The singer-songwriter talks about still being surprised that he’s a working musician, the pros of not being tied to any specific decade or era, and Belle and Sebastian and Neutral Milk Hotel being early influences.

    “We don’t really sound like them, but I feel like I took a few things from them,” he explains. “One of them was that your songs don’t have to be overly complicated. You listen to the best Belle and Sebastian or Neutral Milk Hotel, and sometimes they are just three chords songs.”

    Newman also dives into the stories behind some of the new material on Continue as a Guest, debates whether it’s good to reference pop culture in lyrics, and shows a lot of love for the sound of a saxophone.

    Advertisement

    Listen to A.C. Newman of The New Pornographers talk Continue as a Guest and more in the new podcast episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Belinda Carlisle kismet podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Belinda Carlisle on Rediscovering Her Classic Sound and Likelihood of Another Go-Go’s LP

May 12, 2023

Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade tour podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Les Claypool on Covering Tool and Pink Floyd, Upcoming Albums with Delirium and Billy Strings

May 10, 2023

Feist Multitudes podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Feist on Mortality, Martial Arts Movies, and Being in a Songwriting Group with Beck and Mac DeMarco

May 8, 2023

Kylie Rogers beau is afraid podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Kylie Rogers on Beau Is Afraid, Watching Blue Velvet, and Meeting BTS

May 6, 2023

Harriet Walter silo succesion podcast interview kyle Meredith

Harriet Walter on Silo, Succession, and Acting Alongside The Who’s Roger Daltrey

May 5, 2023

Brendan Hunt ted lasso podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Ted Lasso’s Brendan Hunt on Coach Beard, Happiness, and Piggy Stardust

May 3, 2023

Rickie Lee Jones Pieces of Treasure podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Rickie Lee Jones on Reconnecting with Her Past and Singing the American Songbook

May 1, 2023

Tobi Bamtefa mayor of kingstown podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Tobi Bamtefa on Mayor of Kingstown, the US Prison System, and Jeremy Renner

April 30, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The New Pornographers’ A.C. Newman on Early Influences and Not Being Tied to a Decade

Menu Shop Search Newsletter