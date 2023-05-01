Aerosmith have announced a 2023-2024 North American farewell tour, featuring support from The Black Crowes.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will kick off the 40-date outing, dubbed “Peace Out,” on September 2nd in Philadelphia, and wrap up the run on January 26th in Montreal.

Tickets go on sale Friday (May 5th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also look for preferred seats or pick up tickets to sold-out show via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

In a press release, the band stated, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

Aerosmith also revealed that original drummer Joey Kramer will not be rejoining the band for this final run of dates, stating, “While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

John Douglas, who had been Kramer’s drum tech, has been filling in for the band’s recent shows, and presumably will continue to do so on the farewell tour.

See the announcement video and the complete list of tour dates below. Pick up tickets here beginning May 5th.

Aerosmith 2023-2024 North American Tour Dates with The Black Crowes:

09/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/09 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

09/24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

09/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/20 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena

10/23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/26 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

11/01 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Arena

11/04 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

11/07 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

11/13 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

11/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

11/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

12/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

12/04 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

12/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

12/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

12/28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

12/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

01/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Arena

01/07 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

01/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

01/13 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

01/16 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

01/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

01/23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

01/26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

