Aerosmith have announced a 2023-2024 North American farewell tour, featuring support from The Black Crowes.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will kick off the 40-date outing, dubbed “Peace Out,” on September 2nd in Philadelphia, and wrap up the run on January 26th in Montreal.
In a press release, the band stated, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”
Aerosmith also revealed that original drummer Joey Kramer will not be rejoining the band for this final run of dates, stating, “While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”
John Douglas, who had been Kramer’s drum tech, has been filling in for the band’s recent shows, and presumably will continue to do so on the farewell tour.
See the announcement video and the complete list of tour dates below. Pick up tickets here beginning May 5th.
Aerosmith 2023-2024 North American Tour Dates with The Black Crowes:
09/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/09 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
09/24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
09/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/20 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
10/23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/26 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
11/01 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Arena
11/04 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
11/07 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
11/13 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
11/16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
11/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
11/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
12/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
12/04 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
12/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
12/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
12/28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
12/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
01/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Arena
01/07 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
01/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
01/13 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
01/16 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
01/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
01/23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
01/26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
