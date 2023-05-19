Menu
aespa Announce First-Ever Global Tour for 2023

In the US, Latin America, and Europe

aespa, photo courtesy of SM Entertainment
aespa, photo courtesy of SM Entertainment
May 19, 2023 | 12:08pm ET

    aespa are about to embark on their first-ever global tour. The K-pop girl group have announced 2023 dates for their “SYNK : HYPER LINE Tour,” commencing this summer.

    aespa’s 14-city tour kicks off on August 13th at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. They’ll then make stops in Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Chicago, Boston, and Brooklyn, before heading over to Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Germany, England, and France in September.

    Tickets for the North American tour stops will be available starting with the general onsale on Wednesday, May 24th at 3:00 p.m. local time on Ticketmaster. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages that feature access to the pre-show soundcheck, exclusive VIP gift items and more.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. See all of aespa’s 2023 tour dates below.

    aespa will also perform at Governors Ball in June.

    aespa 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    08/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    08/22 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
    08/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
    08/27 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
    08/30 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
    09/02 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
    09/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    09/08 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
    09/11 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Espaço Unimed
    09/14 – Santiago, CL @ Teatro Caupolican
    09/25 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
    09/28 – London, UK @ The O2
    09/30 – Paris, FR @ Dôme de Paris

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

