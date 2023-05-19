aespa Announce First-Ever Global Tour for 2023

aespa are about to embark on their first-ever global tour. The K-pop girl group have announced 2023 dates for their “SYNK : HYPER LINE Tour,” commencing this summer.

aespa’s 14-city tour kicks off on August 13th at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. They’ll then make stops in Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Chicago, Boston, and Brooklyn, before heading over to Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Germany, England, and France in September.

Tickets for the North American tour stops will be available starting with the general onsale on Wednesday, May 24th at 3:00 p.m. local time on Ticketmaster. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages that feature access to the pre-show soundcheck, exclusive VIP gift items and more.

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. See all of aespa’s 2023 tour dates below.

aespa will also perform at Governors Ball in June.

aespa 2023 Tour Dates:

08/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

08/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/22 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

08/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

08/27 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

08/30 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

09/02 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

09/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/08 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

09/11 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Espaço Unimed

09/14 – Santiago, CL @ Teatro Caupolican

09/25 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

09/28 – London, UK @ The O2

09/30 – Paris, FR @ Dôme de Paris