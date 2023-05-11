Menu
Seeing Agust D Live: Stanning BTS Podcast

Yoongi had Kayla and Bethany in tears

agust d live stanning bts podcast
Suga of BTS in Las Vegas, photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
    Borahae, Iconic ARMY! Stanning BTS hosts Kayla and Bethany have had such a good time celebrating Agust D (SUGA of BTS) and his new album D-Day that they’ve decided to keep the hype train rolling. The two just got back from seeing Agust D live (grab tickets to his upcoming shows here), and they’ve got a lot to say!

    Elsewhere in the episode, Kayla and Bethany reminisce about meeting up with other ICONICS and sharing the whole experience with the rest of ARMY.

    Listen to Kayla and Bethany tell the story of their trip to see Agust D live, then join other ICONICs by liking, reviewing, and subscribing to Stanning BTS wherever you get your podcasts. ARMY faithful can also pick up the Stanning BTS T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the Buy Now buttons below — available in two colors!

    Make sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

    In the past, Bethany and Kayla have supported Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and Mental Health Awareness Month for May’s Charity of the Month. This year, though, they wanted to change it up and draw attention to Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

    Skin Cancer is the most common type of cancer, but, fortunately, it’s also the most preventable. The easiest way to prevent it is to wear sunscreen and protective clothing such as hats and sunglasses. Wearing sunscreen every day will substantially reduce your risk factor. And, yes, its even necessary on cloudy days!

    To find out more about preventing skin cancer and to help spread awareness, visit the Skin Cancer Foundation.

