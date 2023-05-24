Sean Bonnette of AJJ on Watching Annihilation Over and Over: The Spark Parade

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Alex Garland’s film Annihilation combines meditative storytelling with visceral body horror and action, all of which drew in AJJ frontman Sean Bonnette from the first time he saw it. So much so, in fact, that he couldn’t help but watch it over and over again while it was in theaters.

Advertisement

Related Video

“That summer I saw that movie five or six times,” Bonnette explains on the latest episode of The Spark Parade. “Watching it the first time, I was blown away. I was very stoned, and I don’t know if that would have made a difference either way with just how great the movie is.”

Bonnette loved the movie’s juxtaposition of otherworldly natural beauty and startling bouts of extreme violence, all of which is set to an ambitious and unsettling score from Ben Salisbury and Portishead’s Geoff Barrow. A true film aficionado, the Bonnette also gushes about Alex Garland’s other works, including Men and Devs, as well as the singular cinematic vision of Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Listen to AJJ frontman Sean Bonnette chat about Annihilation and more in the new episode above. Please also take the time to like, review, and subscribe to The Spark Parade wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

Advertisement

Also be sure to check out AJJ’s new album, Disposable Everything, out Friday, May 25th via Hopeless Records.

Host Adam Unze (The Opus) explores creativity in all its forms on The Spark Parade by asking musicians, artists, comedians, and other creators to share the single cultural work that has most inspired them. Whether it comes from the world of music, film, comedy, visual art, or literature, we all have something that sparks our own creative desires. On The Spark Parade, guests reveal the single piece of art that ignites within them to fire of creation.