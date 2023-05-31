Menu
Al Pacino, 83, Confirms His Girlfriend is Pregnant

Pacino began dating Noor Alfallah, 29, in April 2022

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino
New Daddies Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, photo by Dominik Bindl/WireImage
May 31, 2023 | 7:48am ET

    Not to be outdone by his Godfather and Heat co-star, Al Pacino has confirmed that his girlfriend Noor Alfallah is pregnant.

    Pacino, 83, and Alfallah, 29, have been dating since April 2022. Alfallah is reportedly due sometime in the next month, according to TMZ.

    Pacino has three other children — two with actress Beverly D’Angelo and one with Jan Tarrant.

    As mentioned, Pacino’s colleague, Robert De Niro, recently welcomed his seventh child. Perhaps the two can go in on a nanny share.

    Pacino most recently appeared in Season 2 of Prime Video’s Hunters. He’s next set to star Modi, which will mark Johnny Depp’s directorial debut.

