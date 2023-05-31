Al Pacino, 83, Confirms His Girlfriend is Pregnant

Not to be outdone by his Godfather and Heat co-star, Al Pacino has confirmed that his girlfriend Noor Alfallah is pregnant.

Pacino, 83, and Alfallah, 29, have been dating since April 2022. Alfallah is reportedly due sometime in the next month, according to TMZ.

Pacino has three other children — two with actress Beverly D’Angelo and one with Jan Tarrant.

As mentioned, Pacino’s colleague, Robert De Niro, recently welcomed his seventh child. Perhaps the two can go in on a nanny share.

Pacino most recently appeared in Season 2 of Prime Video’s Hunters. He’s next set to star Modi, which will mark Johnny Depp’s directorial debut.